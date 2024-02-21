Ivy JAGs Help Bring the Brightest to Army Law

OXFORD, Mississippi - Warmly greeted everywhere, a young couple was in their element as they paid a return visit to University of Mississippi Law School. However, something was different: both recent graduates were now captains in the U.S. Army.



Capt. Anna and Wes Brown, Judge Advocate officers assigned to 4th Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Abraham Young, Staff Judge Advocate of 4th Infantry Division, met with law students and Reserve Officers' Training Corps Cadets at Ole Miss 14-15 Feb., 2024, to discuss opportunities available as an Army JAG officer.



The Ivy Division officers went to Ole Miss as part of recruiting efforts to increase interest in serving as a JAG Officer. Students and Cadets got information about some of the many benefits the military has to offer such as multiple domains of legal practice early on in their careers, JAGs rotating practice areas routinely, and many other opportunities not found in civilian practice of law.



“One of the most important benefits in my opinion,” said Young, “is a breadth of practice areas and speed of experience you get in the JAG Corps that you really can’t get anywhere else.”



The unique benefits of military service can range from housing, healthcare, a distinguished reputation and having an immediate impact to continuing education benefits. While at Ole Miss, 4th Inf. Div. met with Frederick Slabach, Dean and Professor of Law at University of Mississippi Law School, to talk about recruiting and the need for more JAG officers.



“Anyone I have ever served with who has been a JAG has been amazing,” Slabach enthused.



A big difference between civilian legal practice and the military is there is not a profit motive behind providing legal services. Also, in the military you have the ability to rotate through 10 legal disciplines every few years, so you’ll always stay challenged while gaining a deeper knowledge of the law. But, there are other aspects of military service that are harder to put a number to.



“The importance and impact of service to the country simply cannot be overstated. Being an attorney in the Army is helping the nation move in the right direction. Being a private attorney is simply seeking the best for a client and by extension yourself,” said Young.



Another great opportunity in the military is the ability to see the world and be stationed at bases globally. JAG officers are at every installation whether stateside, or abroad in other countries such as Japan, Korea, or Europe.



“The training available at Fourth Infantry Division is unlike anywhere else in the world,” said Young, “with the ability of Fort Carson to pull in training partners that exist right in Colorado Springs. That’s why we’re the Army’s marquee multi-domain operations division.”



“If you’re at other military installations that are more disconnected from a city than Fort Carson is to Colorado Springs, you don’t get the same type of practice that you get at Fort Carson,” said Wes Brown.



With all of the opportunities available through serving, such as having an immediate impact, having a challenging and rewarding career, varying areas of practice, continuing education in over 60 different courses yearly and student loan repayment options, it could be a great opportunity for someone to look into.



To learn more about becoming a JAG, visit www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/law.html.

