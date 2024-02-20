Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Leaders from Team Little Rock gathered with their community partners for the first quarter Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council meeting at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Feb. 22, 2024.



The Community Council is a non-profit organization comprised of Central Arkansas community leaders who serve and support Little Rock AFB, its mission, and its Airmen and families. The Council meets quarterly to engage with base leadership to address concerns within the community, share important updates, and strengthen the partnership between the base and the communities in Central Arkansas.



“There is a natural, symbiotic relationship between our Airmen and the communities who support us,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “Every time we gather as a Community Council, I’m reminded of that special bond we share here in Central Arkansas.”



Remarks from the base included a briefing on the SkillBridge program, which provides up to six months of training in civilian industries to separating and retiring Airmen, as well as guidance to local business leaders on how to become part of the SkillBridge program.



Davies also announced Little Rock AFB’s selection as the Thunderbirds’ Military Air Show of the Year for 2023, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Aerial Demonstration Squadron at Nellis AFB, Nevada.



“The ‘best of the best’ in the Air Force, the Thunderbirds, selected us as their best air show in 2023,” said Davies. “This coveted award is a direct reflection of 15 months of sweat equity invested units across our base and the many civic leaders who donated significant time and resources to make our #1-ranked air show a reality.”



Col. Jonathan Tucker, 314th AW commander, Col. Barry Coggin, 189th AW commander, and Col. Terrence Green, 913th Airlift Group commander, shared news and events for their respective organizations with the council, including the 314 AW’s plan to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day later this year in Europe.



The Council luncheon closed with a tribute to Annabelle Davis, executive secretary of the Community Council, as she is retiring from her position this year after 35 years of civic service to the base.



“Annabelle Davis is the very best of us,” said Davies. “We can’t praise or thank her enough for her love and devotion to our Airmen and families over the past 35 years.”

Date Taken: 02.23.2024