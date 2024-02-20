Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Huachuca

Photo By Sgt. Jilian Mueller | The Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy A. George, visits Rowe Hall for a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jilian Mueller | The Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy A. George, visits Rowe Hall for a Warrant Officer Training Branch (WOTB) overview and update on WOTB transformation efforts for the Army of 2030 Feb. 22, 2024, as well as a Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) warfighter support demonstration to see how the Military Intelligence Corps’ technical experts are currently training to provide support to the warfighter. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ — The Chief of Staff of the Army (CSA), General Randy A. George, visited the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca for the first time in 22 years Feb. 21-22.



USAICoE leadership received George and his wife Patty and presented the CSA with an overview of the unique testing and training opportunities offered at Fort Huachuca, to include a variety of intelligence and aviation courses.



While visiting training, George received feedback from Soldiers on different issues they face in the Army. They also had the opportunity to ask questions about George’s 42 years of military experience and receive mentorship from the CSA.



“Figure out what only you can do for your formation and for the Army ... and make it happen,” George said. “Your actions affect Soldiers and their families, so show up every day focused on how you can use your rank for good and better your unit, your community, and your Army family."



George met with personnel from the 304th and 309th Military Intelligence Battalions, as well as the 2-13th Aviation Regiment, where outstanding students and leaders were recognized and received a CSA coin.



When asked about the importance of the CSA’s visit to Fort Huachuca, Lt. Col. Robby Haugh, 304th MI BN commander said, “Visits like these afford our senior leaders an opportunity to understand how incredibly capable and resilient our intelligence Soldiers are while providing our Fort Huachuca leaders — and the [commanding general] — an opportunity to showcase ICoE transformation initiatives and how these initiatives are nested with the CSA’s focus areas.”



It is important for junior Soldiers to interact with senior Army leaders, so they feel seen, heard, and important, added Lt. Col. Laura Muirhead, 309th MI BN commander.



“Within any very large organization, it is easy to believe that you are just another person,” she said. “When senior leaders interact with our most junior Soldiers, it reinforces the importance of junior Soldiers’ roles within the Army and helps them understand that their service is vitally important.”



George, aboard a UH-60 Blackhawk, received an aerial orientation of the Buffalo Soldier Electronic Testing and Training Range, the 1LT John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range, and various testing and training sites used for intelligence, electromagnetic warfare, and UAS institutional and operational training. Additionally, he was able to see how Fort Huachuca’s unique capabilities inform and enable Army and DoD readiness and transformation.



"The current global environment is as complex and dangerous as I have seen in my time of service, so the Army must be prepared to go wherever needed,” George said about the Army’s transformation efforts. “We are focusing on leveraging technology that cuts cost and reducing reliance on complicated, cumbersome systems. Our force requires small, capable, survivable equipment for the modern battlefield.”



This visit afforded the CSA an opportunity to flatten communications with his Intelligence Warfighting Function, said Haugh.



“We were able to hear directly from the Chief regarding how he envisions our Intelligence Enterprise supporting the warfighter and setting the conditions for success within a multi-domain environment,” he said. “I would say that we all now have a better understanding of his end-states and our role in achieving those ends.”



