22 MPH - How a Local Community Supports Their Military

PORT ROYAL, S.C. – The town of Port Royal unveiled a new “22 MPH” speed limit sign on Paris Avenue on Feb. 23 to bring awareness to veteran mental health issues and the resources available to those in the community.



“The initiative is a testament to our community’s solidarity, compassion and unwavering support for our veterans” said a Port Royal spokesperson.

City officials and residents of the town attended the ceremony alongside Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.



Sgt. Maj. Joshua Toles, the sergeant major of Support Battalion, delivered remarks on behalf of the Marine Corps thanking Port Royal for recognizing how critical mental health services and resources are for service members and veterans.



“The support of our local communities, such as here in Port Royal, is a critical element in helping provide the mental health services and resources our service members and veterans need,” Toles said. “Protecting, optimizing, and defending mental health needs is vital to the well-being and readiness of our military force.”



The number 22 is associated with the “22 a Day Movement,” a campaign that brings awareness to veteran suicide rates. According to Port Royal, the ceremony is more than an unveiling; it’s a promise to remember, to talk and to act.



“It symbolizes our collective commitment to not only honor those we’ve lost but also to foster a supportive environment for all veterans.” the spokesperson said.



In his closing comments, Toles reminded those in attendance that seeking help is a sign of strength and that resources are available for anyone who may be struggling with their own mental health.



“We applaud the town of Port Royal for advocating for and recognizing the importance of mental health,” explained Toles. “It's okay to ask for help.”



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)



