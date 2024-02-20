Transforming Logistics with Kinetic Cargo

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England - The 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron has recently implemented Project Kinetic Cargo, enhancing logistics processes and bolstering cargo handling capabilities within the squadron.



Project Kinetic Cargo represents a shift in cargo processing, leveraging digital technology to optimize efficiency and accuracy. The system utilizes a deployable automated cargo measuring system (DACMS), which employs profiling lasers and scales to capture precise measurements and weight of cargo while in motion. This data is then transmitted to a computer system that calculates the center of balance of the cargo and creates a nearly paperless process.



"Accelerate Change or Lose and ACE are driving factors towards implementing the new system and pushing our logistics community towards innovation, process improvement, and the requirement to move dense amounts of cargo faster with less manpower," said Staff Sgt. John Mackey, 48th LRS air transportation function supervisor.



The Kinetic Cargo system minimizes human errors while expediting the weighing and measuring process. Previously, manual weighing and measuring of each individual piece took 10 minutes or more per piece. With the new system, operators can now process cargo with a 90 percent reduction in time, in addition to a reduction in personnel requirements.



"In its debut operational use, we concluded that it was very successful at reducing the manpower and time required to process cargo," said Mackey. "We plan to continue using the Kinetic Cargo system and look for ways to further integrate it into our systems, which could significantly reduce manpower requirements further."



Rapid processing of cargo is beneficial as it ensures timely delivery of essential supplies and equipment to various operational theaters, enabling mission readiness and effectiveness. Additionally, swift cargo processing minimizes delays in supply chains, enhancing overall operational tempo and responsiveness to changing mission requirements.



Through the implementation of Kinetic Cargo, the squadron positions itself at the forefront of change, embracing new technologies to ensure readiness in a dynamic operational environment to meet the evolving demands of modern logistics.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:12 Story ID: 464574 Location: GB Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transforming Logistics with Kinetic Cargo, by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.