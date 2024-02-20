U.S. ARMY PARTICIPATES IN THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

CHICAGO – The U.S. Army Chicago Recruiting Battalion hosted the “Be All You Can Be” zone at the 10-day annual Chicago Auto Show at the McCormick Place Convention Center from Feb. 10-19, 2024, with support from the 416th Theater Engineer Command, the 330th Medical Brigade, the Army Sustainment Command and the 88th Readiness Division.



Signs reading “Be All You Can Be” greeted guests as they passed the GMC, Subaru, Lexus, and Buick displays. The RG-31 Mk5 Armored Personnel Carrier, Polaris Sportsman 850 ATVs, Polaris MRZR d2s, and Combat Medic Battlefield Transports were all on display for guest to see and learn about. People of all ages explored the vehicles, snapped pictures, asked questions, and generally had a good time with the exhibits.



Throughout the show, the Chicago Recruiting Battalion welcomed senior military officials, including Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, chief, Army Enterprise Marketing Office, and Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional team, who interacted with local recruiters and spectators.



Norman also had the honor of reaffirming the oath of office for six Army Reserve Soldiers.



“All of these leaders have decided to continue to serve,” Norman said before administering the oath, “and that continued service is what we need to keep our Army strong and to continue to do all of the things that our nations need.”



Spc. Fernando Silvado, a religious affairs specialist, 56M, with the 85th Support Command, recently changed professions in the Army Reserve.



“I found purpose in the Army. I reclassed to a Religious Affairs Support Specialist. I feel like it’s a job that gave me a new purpose in the Army Reserve,” Silvado said. “I really like the fact that I can continue to help people, which is what I enjoy the most.”



Staff Sgt. Ricky Borrett, a railway specialist, 88U, with the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center explained why he decided to do an indefinite re-enlistment.



“I love the mission; we have a unique one,” Borrett said. “There are only 174 railway operators in the Army Reserve. We hold a very small footprint across the Army.”



Before administering the oath, Norman spoke about the duties of every member of the Army.



“It really is a total Army effort.” Norman said. “Whether you are Reserve, Guard, active duty or a DA civilian, the Army is a family, and we take care of each other and take care of the mission.”



Two Army Reserve Ambassadors, Julie Johnson, and retired Col. Paul Hettich attended the 10-day event. They interacted with the public and spoke with potential recruits, highlighting the many possibilities that the Army has to offer.



“There was a young man very intent on serving in the Army. I was able to connect with him and made sure he knew about the minuteman scholarship opportunities,” Johnson said. “It was a wonderful experience, and I’m so glad to have made the trip and participated.”



“People looked at our stuff, talked to actual Soldiers and staff and got involved with the interactive activities.” Hettich said. “The Marines and Air National Guard had booths, and I went to all three. However, our Army set-up was the best.”



The most valued and fun event was the deadlift. Spectators of all sizes attempted to lift the 340-pound deadlift hex bar.



“I can lift this, easy,” one spectator said getting in position to lift.

He was able to lift the heavy hex bar over five times. Putting the bar down, the other bystanders applauded his efforts.



Other onlookers were able to create a 360-camera video and do a minimum of 10 pullups for an Army T-shirt or more for a bigger prize.



The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marked the 116th edition.

