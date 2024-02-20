Lankford EPME adds flight team award

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force Airmen from Non-Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) F-Flight, receives...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force Airmen from Non-Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) F-Flight, receives the Etchberger team Award during NCOA class 24-2 graduation, February 14, 2024, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. NCOA class 24-2 is the first class to receive this prestigious award here at the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, a division of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center. (Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.—The Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, a division of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center recently added the Etchberger Team Award. This award recognizes the Air Force Non-Commissioned Officers Academy flight that best epitomizes the team concept.



This award is named in honor of Chief Master Sgt. Richard L. Etchberger, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in recognition of his actions following an overnight battle, March 11, 1968, on Mount Phou Pha Tia at Lima Site 85 in the country of Laos in southeast Asia.



Etchberger’s selfless act of courage, heroism and genuine concern for team and mission under extreme duress is in keeping with the highest traditions of Air Force service and is why this award bears his name.



The Etchberger Team Award encompasses academics, fitness, volunteerism, and the results of the Commandant’s Challenge. It recognizes the flight that best demonstrates the collaborative nature of teamwork in all these areas while attending EPME.



Air Force EPME is about developing today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight and, since building and managing successful teams is an integral part of leading tomorrow’s Airmen, the curriculum intentionally provides and fosters opportunities to exercise teamwork throughout the course.



“NCOA Class 24-2 was the first class on the Lankford EPME Center’s campus to compete for this prestigious award and I look forward to witnessing the comradery this award inspires as we continue moving forward,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Butts, commandant, Lankford EPME Center.



The Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center is one of three divisions of the TEC that accommodates more than 2,000 service members annually from the Total Force, Coast Guard, and partner nations.