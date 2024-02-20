Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd AES and CCATT Airmen Sharpen Patient Evac Skills

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Reserve Citizen Airmen joined forces with members of the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) for patient evacuation training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Feb. 3, 2024. The event allowed Alamo Wing medical personnel an opportunity to hone their skills relating to setting up an aircraft for patient transport and providing in-flight care. A CCATT team enhances the ability of an AES to safely transport patients with critical injuries, essentially allowing an aircraft to function like a flying intensive care unit. The presence of CCATT Airmen at this weekend's event also increased the training value because it allowed all members present to work through more complex scenarios. In deployed environments, CCATT teams regularly work alongside an AES, but at home station, the units are often separated. The participation of a C-17 Globemaster aircraft and aircrew from the 512th Airlift Wing, stationed at Dover AFB, Delaware, allowed both units to showcase their interoperability with another Air Force Reserve Command formation. This pevent also allowed Alamo Wing Airmen to conduct necessary requalification, upgrade training, and evaluations.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
