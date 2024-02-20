Fort Gregg-Adams, community leaders learn about FOLAR

Courtesy Photo | The Tussing Elementary School Choir performs before the Civilian Military Council...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Tussing Elementary School Choir performs before the Civilian Military Council Thursday, Feb. 23, 2024 at the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights, Va. (Photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson, CASCOM public affairs) see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs



COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Leaders from Fort Gregg-Adams and the surrounding communities came together Thursday and learned about a regional nonprofit with a goal to conserve and protect the Appomattox River.



The quarterly Civilian Military Council meeting took place during a Thursday luncheon at the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum.



The city of Colonial Heights was the host, and the speakers were Wendy Austin and Heather Barrar, speaking about the Friends of the Lower Appomattox River. Austin is the organization’s executive director and Barrar is the regional trails program director.



The goal of the planners is to have a trail near the Appomattox River, running along a more than 20-mile corridor from Lake Chesdin to the convergence with the James River and the six Central Virginia counties and cities it flows through.



They include Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, and Prince George counties, and the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg. Part of the trail, when complete, would run near the north boundary of Fort Gregg-Adams.

To learn more about FOLAR, visit their website at https://folar-va.org/.



Also, during the meeting, Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, spoke to the CMC for the first time since taking over her new position Dec. 14.



Donahue previously served as the deputy director for readiness, strategy and operations for the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff G-4 Logistics, Department of the Army Headquarters, Washington D.C. She also is a former commandant of the Quartermaster School.



The event also included award presentations, a meritorious civilian service medal was awarded to former garrison Public Affairs Officer Stephen Baker, and a coin was awarded from the city of Colonial Heights to Susan Garling, community relations officer.



The CMC is a Fort Gregg-Adams-sponsored forum bringing together leaders and decision-makers from surrounding communities for the express purpose of creating dialogue and exchanging information. In this way, the Council connects the installation with communities through the dissemination of information supports strong relationships and effective communication.