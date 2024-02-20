ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO.

By Chief Mass Communication Specialist Katarzyna Kobiljak, Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific Public Affairs.



PEARL HARBOR -- Afloat Training Group (ATG) Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) held a change of command ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 17.



The Navy change of command ceremony is the time when we honor the tradition of passing the legacy of command from one officer to another. During that time, a formal announcement is made to the crew to demonstrate the continuity and the authority of command. The heart of the ceremony is the formal reading of official orders by the relieving officer to the officer to be relieved.



After remarks delivered by Capt. Steven Foley, commodore ATG Pacific, Capt. Robert Biggs was relieved by Cmdr. William Stewart as ATG MIDPAC commanding officer (CO).



Biggs took command of ATG MIDPAC in August of 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. During his time as the commanding officer he has successfully implemented an improvement to the surface warfare mentorship program. His leadership helped return a Peruvian warship to its homeport during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2022. In addition, with his guidance ATG MIDPAC provided support not only to command’s members and their families but the Navy Region and the community affected by the environmental crisis of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

At the end of his remarks, Biggs thanked everyone working in the command, including military members as well as civilians, for their efforts, their support and tireless commitment to the Navy mission.



“The one thing I am really confident is that Commander Stewart is going to continue to uphold ATG’s (MIDPAC) high standards,” said Biggs, “and I am really happy because I know it will be beneficial for him and the command.”



Biggs’ next assignment will be aboard a San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18), homeported in Sasebo, Japan, where he will serve as commanding officer.



For the next step in the ceremony, command passes upon utterance by the relieving officer, "I relieve you." The officer being relieved responds, "I stand relieved." This simple ceremony passing authority and responsibility to another officer reflects the dedication of our courageous men and women serving their nation proudly.



Cmdr. Stewart previously served aboard one of the newest Arleigh Burke class destroyers, USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr. (DDG 121), as commanding officer.



“Thank you for this opportunity,” said Stewart. “I am extremely humbled and honored to command again. I never thought, 25 years ago, I would ever be an officer let alone a CO and certainly not a CO for the third time.”



Stewart said he is very excited to join the ATG MIDPAC family and looking forward serving the command as the new commanding officer.



ATG MIDPAC’s mission is to provide safe and effective training to the Pacific Fleet and Coast Guard ships. Command members assist commanders in assessing ships’ training readiness, and provide training necessary to meet basic training standards

For more news from Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific, visit http://www.Public.Navy.Mil/Surfor/Atgmp or on Facebook ATG Middle Pacific.

