BAMC Auxiliary grants support patients, staff

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FOR SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 22, 2024) -- The BAMC Auxiliary held its annual Welfare Recognition Ceremony Feb. 15 at Brooke Army Medical Center.



This year, the welfare committee approved 28 grant requests totaling more than $45,000 to help support patient care at BAMC.



The ceremony also included a special performance by the Great Hearts Northern Oaks Varsity Choir singing the National Anthem.



“It is a great honor to be here today at this annual grant ceremony,” said Army Col. Joseph Hudak, BAMC chief medical officer. “These grants are not only a testament to the enduring spirit and generosity of the BAMC Auxiliary, but really the local community where these funds come from. It demonstrates how much BAMC means to San Antonio and how close those ties truly are.”



In 2023, the BAMC Auxiliary raised more than $70,000. Their annual golf tournament raised $37,000 alone.



“The Auxiliary is so much more than the amount of money we bring in, although that is very helpful,” said Sarah Krell, BAMC Auxiliary president. “We are about the relationships we build with staff and the positive impact on patient care. We are about the people we serve each month through various events and programs.”



Grant recipients received funding for a variety of items including patient education materials, toys for pediatric patients, and clothing for patients in need.



The Auxiliary Grants Committee consisting of Cam Jacobson, Kate Ward, Sheri Koehn, Patoa Belgam, Kelly Cannon, Jill Carter, Jessica Gregory and Erica McMahon receive the requests and issue grants based on the needs of specific departments throughout BAMC.



Some of the more unique items requested this year were a new treadmill for the BAMC gym, umbrellas and chaise lounges for the wellness garden, and a motorized building set for brain injury patients.



“It is truly amazing to see the diversity of these requests and the many different ways our military medical providers are going above and beyond,” Krell said. “The BAMC Auxiliary stands in awe of what you do, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to support your efforts.”



Krell thanked the Auxiliary Board for their efforts over the past year.



“These women have put in so many hours to make sure the Auxiliary is financially strong, and we are able to continue to give back,” she said. “We share this military medical life together. We complain a little, laugh a lot, and most importantly make sure we are not alone. We are as focused on our mission of giving back as our spouses are on taking care of patients.”



Hudak praised the Auxiliary for their efforts.



“On behalf of Col. (Mark) Stackle (BAMC commander) and everyone at Brooke Army Medical Center, I extend our deepest gratitude to the BAMC Auxiliary and its volunteers,” Hudak said. “Your contributions do not simply fund projects; they transform lives, enhance patient care, and embody the spirit of service that defines our community. Thank you for your continued support for Team BAMC. Together, we are making a difference.”