Mobile District engineers recognized at 2024 BEYA Awards

MOBILE, Ala. – One of the benefits of working hard and doing your best is being recognized for your efforts. This happened recently for two engineers here with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District.



Roger Wilson, Jr., Navigation Chief Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Project Office, and Carlos Whetstone, Project Engineer for the Florida Area Office, both received the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award during the 2024 Black Engineer of the Year Award ceremony in Baltimore, Md., Feb. 15, 2024.



“When I found out I won the award, I was astounded but also grateful,” Wilson said. “Day in and day out, I try my absolute best to maximize taxpayers’ dollars in fulfilling the Corps mission while ensuring we provide a safe and reliable waterway for commercial and recreational users. Being recognized as a BEYA awardee will be something I cherish for the rest of my career.”



Whetstone said he was amazed when he got the news he had been chosen to be recognized by BEYA.



“I was thrilled and in shock once I received the recognition letter,” Whetstone said. “I immediately contacted my area engineer to confirm if this information was true. I am extremely honored to receive this award. I have been working for USACE for 10 years, and being recognized for the hard work is truly a blessing.”



The Modern-Day Technology Leader Award is a part of the BEYA STEM Outstanding Achievement Award Category. The OAAs are granted to individuals in the workforce. These nomination applications are recommended for an award by a panel of leaders from industry, government, and academia.



One person who was impressed with Wilson’s win was Nelson Sanchez, Mobile District Chief of Operations.



Sanchez said he was happy for Wilson and most deserving of his award.



“I am proud that Roger Wilson has been recognized for the 2024 BEYA Awards,” Sanchez said. “Mr. Wilson is Mobile District’s Navigation Chief for the Tenn-Tom Waterway with the responsibility for 10 locks and dredging of the TTWW. Wilson is well organized and has great leadership qualities to manage many tasks, from lock repairs and emergency responses to restore navigation for the industry to utilize the system. He is truly a gentleman and a great professional and is well deserving of the recognition.”



Another person thrilled about Wilson’s recognition is Justin Murphree, Tenn-Tom Project Office Manager, who said it was an honor to supervise and work with Wilson.



“Roger winning this award is not only a testament to his reputation as a black engineer, but as an engineer in general,” Murphree said. “He is dedicated, self-motivated and innovative. Roger has the unique ability to focus, whether on details or on the big picture, whichever method most benefits the current situation. I know this is a great honor for Roger, but it also a great honor for the Tenn-Tom Waterway to have such a recognized and decorated team member serving with us.”



Kenith Ward, the Florida Area Office Area Engineer, said Whetstone is a rising star in the Mobile District’s Construction Division.



“He continues to expand on his technical knowledge and his interpersonal skills allow him to excel in stakeholder management,” Ward said. “The Florida Area Office is proud that Carlos is being recognized for his hard work and has the opportunity to represent USACE, the Mobile District, and the BEYA Conference. Congratulations Carlos.”



Wilson said one of the big reasons he received the award was because of the great individuals he works with on the Tenn-Tom and the people who came before him, including his father, who made winning the award possible.



“Being recognized as a BEYA awardee will be something I cherish for the rest of my career,” Wilson said. “It really shows how much trust and appreciation Senior leaders in my organization have for me. I am forever in debt to those who paved the way before me to create such a staff that can perform under pressure and put the best interest of the organization before their desires. What an awesome staff we have on the Tenn-Tom.”