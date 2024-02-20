ACC dedicates conference room to former leader

Photo By Ben Gonzales | Dr. Chelsea Samson (from left to right) and Connie Samson speak to Marion Whicker and...... read more read more Photo By Ben Gonzales | Dr. Chelsea Samson (from left to right) and Connie Samson speak to Marion Whicker and Danielle Moyer in the newly renamed Army Contracting Command Bryan R. Samson Conference Room Feb. 22 on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Connie Samson is the widow of Bryan Samson, the former ACC deputy to the commanding general who passed away July 23, 2023. Dr. Chelsea Samson is one of their two daughters. Whicker is the Army Materiel Command executive deputy to the commanding general, and Moyer is the executive director of ACC-Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (Feb. 22, 2024) – Army Contracting Command officials dedicated the headquarters conference room in honor of the former deputy to the commanding general during a conference room dedication ceremony Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. on Redstone Arsenal.



Newly dedicated the Bryan R. Samson Command Conference Room, it is named for Bryan R. Samson, who served as the ACC deputy to the commanding general from June 9, 2019, until he passed away on July 23, 2023. Samson was the principal civilian authority and proponent on mission management functions, operations and activities within ACC.



Samson was a retired Army Quartermaster and Acquisition Corps officer, and held numerous command and staff positions during his more than 20-year career. He was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in November 2010.



Joseph Giunta Jr., the ACC acting deputy to the ACC commanding general and the executive director of ACC-Redstone Arsenal, presided over the ceremony. Samson’s widow, Connie Samson, and one of her daughters, Dr. Chelsea Samson, ceremoniously dedicated the conference room with Mr. Giunta by unveiling a replica of the memorial plaque that is on permanent display in the ACC main conference room.



“Bryan Samson was a mentor, advocate and role model for many of us, and it has been my honor and privilege to work and serve with him,” Giunta said. “ACC is what it is today due to many great leaders, but Bryan’s service to this organization has left a lasting impact that can be seen everywhere. The dedication of this conference room in his memory is only a physical reminder of his legacy. Bryan’s legacy will truly continue on in the work that will be done in this room to support the warfighter. Going forth, this conference room will be a place where his leadership, his love of people and service live on.”



