Enhancing NCO careers: A deep dive into the Army's Project Warrior Program

By Master Sgt. Oswaldo Maldonado, U.S. Army Ordnance Corps and School



The United States Army's new Project Warrior talent management and leader development program is specifically designed to capture and channel the expertise of exceptional sergeants first class within the sustainment community. This article delves into the program from the perspective of noncommissioned officers and outlines how it aligns with the Chief of Staff of the Army's focus areas and Army Materiel Command's lines of effort, also known as the sustainment leaders’ big four.



Understanding Project Warrior



Project Warrior is a strategic initiative that’s primary objective is to bring insights and lessons learned from combat training centers back into the force through Training and Doctrine Command and all of the centers of excellence and to disperse tacit knowledge gained by sergeants first class during their developmental assignment as platoon sergeants. Historically, the flow of NCOs from CTCs to TRADOC based on Project Warrior has been inconsistent, necessitating a renewed emphasis on regulatory guidance and program awareness aimed at the goal of increasing the feedback loop of lessons learned between CTCs and institutional training.



In accordance with Army Regulation 614-200, only exceptional sergeants first class who have completed their critical developmental assignment as platoon sergeants are qualified for Project Warrior. These individuals, identified based on merit and demonstrated excellence, undergo a meticulous selection process managed by branch talent management offices in collaboration with the operating force. After completing a two-year tour as an observer controller/trainer at one of the CTCs, successful candidates transition into a two-year utilization tour as training developers or instructors at designated TRADOC schools.



Expanding opportunities through Army Career Tracker career maps

Project Warrior is seamlessly integrated with the Army Career Tracker, specifically utilizing career maps to provide participating NCOs with a visual representation of potential career paths and progression. This addition ensures that NCOs can benefit from the Project Warrior framework and have a clear roadmap for their broader career development within the Army.



The eligibility criteria for Project Warrior include completing a critical developmental assignment, consistently demonstrating superior performance and competitiveness for promotion, as evidenced by NCO evaluation reports. Preference is given for NCOs who have had deployments in support of combat operations. For those selected, the benefits are multifaceted. The program provides a unique opportunity for these NCOs to contribute to developing doctrine and programs of instruction, enriching their skill set and enhancing their leadership capabilities by providing experience in force generation.



Project Warrior is a four-year commitment, including two years assigned to a CTC followed by two years at TRADOC schools, which positions Project Warrior NCOs as critical players in disseminating gained expertise throughout the Army as doctrine writers or instructors who contribute to the education and training of the broader force. The program also aligns with the Army's transition from counterinsurgency operations to a more versatile force by emphasizing the development of adaptive and agile leaders in preparation for the complex environments found in large-scale combat operations and contested sustainment during multi-domain operations.



Integration with CSA focus areas and AMC's lines of effort

Project Warrior is intentionally designed to support the CSA focus areas. These strategic priorities include warfighting, delivering ready combat formations, continuous transformation and strengthening the Army profession.



Warfighting



Project Warrior aligns with warfighting by focusing on developing highly trained and experienced sustainment Soldiers. The program contributes to regionally aligned mentorship and provides feedback to AMC, which sustains a robust sustainment panel that ensures the enhancement of the Army's warfighting capabilities through the knowledge and skills imparted by Project Warrior participants.



Delivering ready combat formations



By infusing observations, insights and lessons learned from CTCs into TRADOC schools, Project Warrior directly contributes to delivering ready combat formations. The program utilizes and exposes NCOs to informative tools like ACTION / EPIC, the Sustainment NCO Initiatives Guide and situation reports, ensuring information is available which helps combat formations be well-prepared and equipped for any mission.



Continuous transformation



Project Warrior is not linear in its approach to leadership development; the program actively transforms the NCO throughout their four-year commitment by combining CTC assignments and TRADOC school roles. These NCOs may experience lateral assignments while at TRADOC between instructing or training development which will make their leadership development radial in its approach centered around their experience at CTCs. Thus, the program aligns with the Sustainment Senior Enlisted Council and the Transformation Initiatives Group recommendations, contributing to the ongoing transformation of the Army's sustainment capabilities.



Strengthening the Army profession



As Project Warrior participants progress through the program and integrate their experience into institutional training, they enhance the strengthening of the Army profession. NCO town halls, sustainment leader seminars and articles in publications like Sustainment Times/Snapshot are avenues through which Project Warrior participants share their knowledge, experiences and insights, contributing to the professional development of the Army's sustainment community, especially in the quartermaster, transportation and ordnance corps.



Opportunities and benefits for NCOs



As NCOs engage with Project Warrior, incorporating ACT career maps ensures they have a comprehensive view of potential career trajectories beyond the program. This tool facilitates informed decision-making, empowering NCOs to navigate their professional journeys with clarity, purpose, confidence and predictability.



Beyond the specific advantages mentioned, participating NCOs gain a wealth of knowledge on doctrine and programs of instruction. This knowledge becomes valuable as they progress into future multi-functional sustainment NCO roles and significantly contribute to the formations in which they serve.



The program bridges the experiences gained at CTCs and the educational responsibilities at TRADOC schools and ensures a well-rounded and knowledgeable cadre of NCOs return to the operational force with a comprehensive understanding of multi-functional sustainment operations. These individuals, having undergone Project Warrior, are poised to play pivotal roles in the ever-evolving landscape of the U.S. Army by bringing to bear a unique combination of experiences that will return highly developed Multi-Functional Sustainment NCOs to the operational force and enhance training in operational units.



Conclusion



Project Warrior underpins the Army's steadfast dedication to talent management, leader development and cultivating agile leaders. This innovative initiative strategically leverages the expertise of exceptional sergeants first class, seamlessly weaving their experiences from CTCs into the fabric of TRADOC schools, in alignment with the outlined focus areas of the CSA and lines of effort of AMC. The advantages for NCOs span from substantial professional growth to the invaluable opportunity to directly contribute to the Army's warfighting capabilities.



As the Army navigates the complexities of a dynamic and uncertain future, initiatives like Project Warrior are critical in sculpting the leaders poised to steer the force ahead. It stands as a strategic investment in the ongoing professional development of the Army's sustainment community. This ensures that its leaders are well-prepared and equipped for continuous transformation, ready to meet the evolving demands of tomorrow's battlefield with resilience and foresight. The incorporation of ACT career maps further amplifies the impact, providing NCOs with a roadmap to navigate their careers with precision within and beyond the transformative journey of Project Warrior.