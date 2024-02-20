Celebrating National Engineers Week: Spotlight on Raymond “Ray” Chang



In honor of National Engineers Week, we’re shining a spotlight on Raymond “Ray” Chang, an Electronics Engineer at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair, USN, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). Ray’s journey from a classically trained violist through high school to a respected engineer is a testament to his resilience and passion.



Ray was enrolled in the electrical engineering curriculum at the University of Bridgeport, and after graduation, he joined the team at Newport News Shipbuilding before working at SUPSHIPNN. It was here that he realized the true impact of engineering. In his words, “Engineers don’t just make things better; they improve things and make our lives better.”



Ray’s profound understanding of engineering was recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in their supplement publication, ‘the Spectrum’. When asked to define engineering, Ray responded:



“Engineering is the art which strives to improve the quality of life for mankind. It ties ideas, imagination, and innovation together into a never-ending quest for the improvement of our needs.”



Today, working at SUPSHIPNN, Ray oversees the engineering products from Newport News Shipbuilding in the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and nuclear-powered submarine combat systems world. He takes pride in knowing that his work contributes to our Navy’s maritime advantage.



As we celebrate National Engineers Week, we salute Raymond “Ray” Chang and engineers like him who, through their dedication and innovation, continually strive to improve our world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 11:35 Story ID: 464469 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating National Engineers Week: Spotlight on Raymond “Ray” Chang, by Telly Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.