Jackson Soldiers join the NCO Corps

Every month Fort Jackson leaders, service members and civilians come together for a post awards ceremony to witness their own getting kudos and recognized for their hard work.



On Feb. 15, the post held a different kind of recognition event as it ceremonially inducted new sergeants into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps.



Inducting Soldiers into the NCO Corps is a time-honored tradition in the Army that traces its beginnings to the cold days at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania as Baron Von Stueben trained the fledging Continental Army in its winter quarters.



Von Stueben, who wrote what is known at the Blue Book, trained the NCOs in proper aspects of drill and ceremonies, marksmanship and taking care of soldiers – all necessary aspects of the modern Army. In fact, the NCO Creed states, “My two basic responsibilities remain uppermost in mind, the accomplishment of my mission and the welfare of my Soldiers.”

He instilled in the fresh NCO Corps a fighting spirit teaching them to understand tactical leadership so they could fill in for commissioned officers when necessary.



Command Sgt. Maj. Edward A. Cummings, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment’s senior enlisted leader, called entering the NCO Corps as hallowed ground.



“The place you’re going is sacred,” he said to the inductees, “for it symbolizes the past, present and future of the noncommissioned officer. From this place, you will carry the responsibilities of your position. Never forget where you came from or that you lead by example, and always take care of your Soldiers.”



After a brief introduction, four senior NCOs lit candles signifying aspects of the corps. One lit a gold candle representing the chevrons of the uniform; another a red candle signifying the blood shed by NCOs in combat; the third a white candle for purity; and finally, a blue candle for the future and loyalty to our country.



Command Sgt. Maj. John Blyler II, 165th Infantry Brigade senior enlisted leader and guest speaker at the ceremony, congratulated “each and every one of you on your outstanding achievement.”



The path they are taking wouldn’t be easy, Blyler said.



“Your unwavering dedication and strength of your character are evident in your presence here today,” he said to the new NCOs. “I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your hard work and dedication.”



He added that being a NCO is not just a job – it’s a duty.



While jobs can be rewarding and challenging “most do not fulfill our true desire of happiness. Oftentimes jobs can be done successfully with a mediocre attitude and performance,” he said. “Duty on the other hand, is a deeper sense of commitment that requires more than mediocre attitude and performance.”



Duty means more than just fulling obligations, Blyler added, it means accomplishing tasks as part of a team.



“This work of the U.S. Army is a complex combination of missions, tasks and responsibilities, all in constant motion. Our work entails building on one assignment to another. You fulfill your obligation as part of your unit every time you resist the temptation to take shortcuts that might undermine the integrity of the final product. As you embark on this new chapter in your career, you will transition from led to leader, from apprentice to professional.”



Army formations need NCOs who truly care about their mission and take pride in their roles.



“Take the knowledge and experience you have gained and apply that wholeheartedly in everything that you do,” Blyler advised the inductees. “Your mission is to shape your Soldiers into the very best versions of themselves.”



What matters most is the NCO’s commitment to their Soldiers and their ethical, moral obligation to duty.



“I firmly believe that being a noncommissioned officer is the most pivotal duty and responsibility in the U.S. Army,” Blyler said. “Your actions and treatment of others, demeanor and your attitude will forever influence the Soldiers you have the privilege to lead, train and mentor.”



Cummings led the inductees in the Charge of the NCO before each walked through an arch and under the crossed sabers of two Soldiers and into the NCO Corps.

