Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Military Manpower and Personnel) Visits Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Lynn department head of operations with Navy Environment Preventive Medicine Unit Five (NEPMU-5) highlights the unique capabilities and scalability of the FDPMU teams for Ms. Lisa Truesdale, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Military manpower and personnel) and assistant secretary of the Navy (manpower and reserve affairs) during her visit, Feb. 14, 2024, San Diego, California. During her visit, Truesdale met with command staff and subject matter experts to highlight the functions and capabilities NEPMU-5 provides in support of the expeditionary mission, the fleet, and the forward-deployed warfighter.

SAN DIEGO, Ca – Ms. Lisa M. Truesdale, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (military manpower and personnel) and assistant secretary of the Navy (manpower and reserve affairs) visited Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE (NEPMU-5) on Wednesday, February 14.



During her visit, Truesdale met with command staff and subject matter experts to highlight the functions and capabilities NEPMU-5 provides in support of the expeditionary mission, the fleet, and the forward-deployed warfighter. Truesdale is responsible for the establishment and oversight of policies related to Navy and Marine Corps service members and their families.



In her role, Truesdale was a key advocate for the Department of the Navy retaining operational control of uniformed medical personnel, allowing for maximum assignment flexibility and clear lines of communication across all levels of command.



NEPMU-5’s mission is to maximize the readiness of operational forces and Navy Medical Commands within the Pacific region by providing specialized Public Health support. One capability of the NEPMU that capitalizes on continued operational flexibility is the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Units (FDPMU) – which are comprised of a small group of specialized Sailors across numerous disciplines who receive continuous training to deploy on short notice in support of Sailors and Marines worldwide.



Lt. Joshua Cacho, the action and protocol officer for the visit, stated, “At the end of the day we exist to support all Sailors and Marines, particularly those forward deployed that may have more limited resources. We will continue to support the Fleet by remaining trained, equipped, and adaptable to any situation.”



Truesdale’s visit provided an opportunity for NEPMU-5 to brief the core vision of its support to the fleet and the warfighter: Force Health Protection – anywhere, anytime.