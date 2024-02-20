USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Port Visit in Otaru, Japan

OTARU, Japan – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) concluded a visit to Otaru in Hokkaido prefecture Feb. 9.



The port visit demonstrated the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and provided Sailors an opportunity to enjoy the culture and hospitality of Otaru.



"Our presence, and your welcoming spirit, is a testament to our shared, enduring commitment to promote maritime security in the region," said Cmdr. Stephen D. Szachta, commanding officer, USS Rafael Peralta. "The friendship between our two nations is one that we will only fortify through this visit and our participation in the Sapporo Snow Festival."



During the port visit, Rafael Peralta crew hosted a tour and reception for members of the local Otaru government and media. The tour took visitors and reporters through the ship where subject matter experts explained ways the crew safely operates and navigates the ship.



In addition to hosting visitors, members from the crew attended a dinner hosted by the SDF Supporters Association. The crew also had the opportunity to experience the local culture and festival activities such as the Snow Festival in Sapporo and skiing and snowboarding in Niseko.



“Otaru was beautiful with all the snow,” said Yeoman Second Class Kaylee Henry, recounting her time exploring the streets of Otaru. “The locals were very friendly and helpful every time we interacted.”



Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024