Fleet & Family Support Center Conducts Reintegration Training for Deployed Sailors Aboard USS Sterett

PACIFIC OCEAN – Support Specialists from Naval Base San Diego’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) conducted reintegration training for deployed Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Feb. 14.



The trainings included topics to prepare Sailors for homecoming such as reducing reintegration stress, new parents training, reconnection with significant others, reintegrating with children and more.



“Fleet and Family is there to support our Sailors, no matter where they are, worldwide,” said Carletus Patrick, a FFSC support specialist. “It’s our job to ensure Sailors have the tools to reintegrate with their families and friends in the right way.”



The classes help prepare Sterett Sailors for the stressors and challenges of returning home after being deployed.



“We offer a variety of classes and training topics, like stress management, suicide prevention, reintegration with family, friends and kids and so much more,” said Patrick. “These classes are important because if Sailors don’t have the tools to reintegrate the right way, things like divorce, suicides or an un-cohesive family life can happen, and we want to help prevent that.”



The classes offer something for everyone, from the most junior Sailor on their first deployment, to the most senior officer with multiple deployments.



“The training has been very helpful and informative,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Mike Rue, from San Diego, California. “The tips [Fleet and Family] are giving us really will go a long way in helping Sailors integrate back into their home lives smoothly, no matter how long they have been in the Navy.”



Sailors own their daily schedule while underway to try and maintain a sense of work-life balance. However, when Sailors return home from deployment, it can be hard to try to readjust to their families' daily schedule that they've grown accustomed to since deployment began.



“We have been underway a long time,” said Quartermaster 2nd Class Duncan Elias, from Fontana, California. “It’s important to receive these resources, so we can properly adjust to being back ashore, with our families.”



Fleet and family Support Centers (FFSC) support individual Sailor and family readiness as well as adaptation to life in the Navy for Service members and their families. There are 81 FFSCs across the globe with 57 providing a full range of services. For more information on Fleet and Family Support Center’s services, visit their website at https://sandiego.navylifesw.com/fleet-family/support-center/ffsc-services



Sterett, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection.





For more news from CSG-1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 22:38 Story ID: 464428 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet & Family Support Center Conducts Reintegration Training for Deployed Sailors Aboard USS Sterett, by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.