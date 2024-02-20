Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1: Strengthening Regional Partnerships for Enhanced Stability

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla | MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 21, 2024) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla | MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 21, 2024) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), gives his opening remarks during the Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1 in Bahrain, Feb. 21. MME 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its regional partners to ensure stability, enhance regional opportunities, and build partnerships that can effectively respond to dynamic crises. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo) see less | View Image Page

[MANAMA, Bahrain] - Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) is proud to announce Multilateral Maritime Engagement (MME) 24.1, a symposium aimed at fostering multilateral opportunities, partnerships, and capabilities within the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).



MME 24.1 will take place from 21-22 February 2024 in Bahrain, where TF 51/5 will host military leaders from across the region to advance bilateral and multilateral partnerships. The symposium will serve as a platform for military leaders from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UK to engage in meaningful discussions about issues facing maritime security in the region, and to collaborate on strategic planning.



Brigadier General Matthew Reid, Commanding General of TF 51/5, said "The Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1 provides a unique opportunity for regional partners to come together and strengthen our collective capabilities. By sharing insights and expertise, we can enhance our response to dynamic crises and ensure stability in the region."



The symposium will feature seminars, capabilities briefs, static displays, and key leader engagements to facilitate productive discussions and collaborations among the participating nations. The goal is to plan military-to-military engagements in 2024 and 2025 that enhance interoperability in the maritime domain, validate the U.S. as the regional partner of choice, and advance CENTCOM security cooperation objectives.



TF 51/5, the integrated Navy, and Marine Corps amphibious force, is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of CENTCOM, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.



Major General Christopher McPhillips, Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command, expressed his support for MME 24.1 by stating, "This conference is an important venue that enhances regional partnerships, interoperability and shared understanding. Working together in this way, we all demonstrate our commitment to peace and stability in the region.



Multilateral Maritime Engagement 24.1 signifies the commitment of TF 51/5 and its partners to work towards regional stability, enhance opportunities to build partnerships that can effectively respond to crises and contingencies. This conference serves as a testament to the dedication and cooperation among the participating nations, highlighting their shared goal of promoting regional stability and security in the maritime domain.



