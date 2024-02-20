Rocking the Marne: How the 3rd Infantry Division Band Serves

Photo By Cpl. Jonathon Downs | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Reier, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Band,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathon Downs | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Reier, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Band, performs with the brass quintet during a dinner event at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2024. The dinner was hosted by the Military College of South Carolina to celebrate its cadets' progress before they commission as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. — There is one element that almost every formal military event has in common – few parades, dinners or ceremonies are complete without a band performance. This is the role of the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) Band, a unit with a rich history and the capability to provide their performances worldwide throughout the Army and even during joint ceremonies.



“We take pride in supporting the Army by bringing outstanding music to our fellow service members,” said Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Reier, a member of the 3rd ID Band. “Whether the event is a dining-in at the Citadel or a concert for Soldiers at remote forward operating stations in Poland.”



While the 3rd ID Band has missions across the Army and throughout the world, recently, their efforts have been local, unique occurrences. In the past month, the unit performed at a Navy change of command ceremony and for cadets at the Military College of South Carolina (the Citadel). They’ve even recorded a rock cover of “The Dogface Soldier,” the official Marne song.



The U.S. Navy ceremony transferred command of the USS Lassen from Cmdr. Christopher Turmel to Cmdr. Ryan Pierce at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. As the local Navy band was preoccupied, the 3rd ID Band was called upon to serve.



“The local Navy band had prior obligations,” said Lt. J.G. Lakeysha Smith, one of the ceremony’s staff. “Once I heard the 3rd ID Band practicing the morning of the event, my nerves were relieved and the ceremony was executed beautifully.”



The band has always remained adaptable and ready to perform, whether at home or overseas, serving the Army’s needs or lending a hand to another service entirely.



“I feel this cooperation shows the adaptability to ensure mission success; the readiness to execute at a moment’s notice,” said Reier.



The brass quintet then performed at a dining event for the Citadel at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Charleston, South Carolina, February 2. The event marked the last major event of the Citadel students’ curriculum.



“The opportunity to support U.S. Army cadets does not happen as frequently as other events,” said Reier, a member of the quintet. “We cherish the rare occasion and look forward to the next.”



Despite the uniqueness of the event, similar ones may be in store for the band in the near future. Several members of the Citadel’s staff previously served with the 3rd ID. Additionally, Fort Stewart is a relatively short drive from Charleston, affording future opportunities.



“We welcome any opportunity for our cadets to experience a performance by the Band,” said Timothy Terese, the Citadel’s Recruiting Operations Officer. “We’ve also had several aircraft from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade here on campus.”



Just like the Citadel’s cooperation with 3rd ID units, the band has also worked with many units and services during various events. As with any job in the Army, events in the band cover a wide range of possibilities and domains. Whatever the mission demands, Reier and the 3rd ID Band are always ready for the challenges, knowing the importance of the work they do.



“Each assignment has amazing benefits and unique challenges,” said Reier. “Serving with the 3rd ID has and continues to provide an opportunity to project the global reach of the U.S. Army.”