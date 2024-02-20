FRCE celebrates Black History Month

Photo By Samantha Fehr | In honor of Black History Month, Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) welcomed two...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Fehr | In honor of Black History Month, Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) welcomed two iconic members of the Black community to the depot for the 2024 Naval Air Systems Command National Black History Month Observance Feb. 15. Organized by the FRCE African American Pipelines Action Team and Equal Opportunity Office, the observance allowed the keynote speakers the opportunity to share their insights on leadership excellence and achieving success. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) hosted two iconic members of the Black community to share their insights on leadership excellence and success for the 2024 Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) National Black History Month Observance Feb. 15.



Keynote speakers retired Marine Corps Col. Gilda Jackson and retired FRCE leader James Harper attributed their success to the importance of mentorship during the program, which was organized by the FRCE African American Pipelines Action Team (APAT) and Equal Employment Opportunity Office, and live streamed to members of the NAVAIR command.



Jackson made history in 1997 when she became the first Black woman in the Marine Corps to be promoted to the rank of colonel. She subsequently became the first, and only to this date, female commanding officer in FRCE’s 80-year history.



During the program, Jackson named three important ideals that she believes are the key to success and effective leadership.



“One important thing about leadership is trust, and with that comes respect. And always share the credit,” said Jackson. “But also, it’s important that you have a mentor.”



Following retirement from the Marine Corps, Jackson went on to serve as president and general manager of Lockheed Martin AeroParts and later ran as a candidate for the North Carolina House of Representatives.



Harper was hired at FRCE as a helper trainee in the power plant division in 1977 and spent more than 30 years working for the depot. During those 30 years, Harper worked in various areas throughout the depot and retired as the production floor trades division director. Prior to working for FRCE, he served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1977 and the Army Reserves from 1977-1998. He currently serves as a Jones County Commissioner and has been in that role since 2018.



Harper attributed his success to the mentors he had while in the Army and at the depot.



“Mentorship is important. Don’t take it lightly. Don’t trivialize it. Mentorship is essential for your growth,” said Harper. “My mentors helped me shift my values and allowed me to grow.”



Harper mentioned the importance of recognizing diversity in the workforce and how it can have a positive impact on an organization, as well as individual success. Harper then went on to add how beneficial it can be to learn from individuals who come from many different backgrounds.



“Having more than one mentor can be critical to your growth because our value systems are different,” said Harper. “There’s value added to have a mentor of a different ethnicity as you want more than one person’s thought process and more than one person’s value system.”



In addition to the importance of mentorship, Jackson also touched on how she handled the pressure of becoming the first Black female colonel and first female commanding officer at FRCE.



“It’s daunting to be the first. It takes a lot out of you. But if you’re the first one, you need to work hard,” said Jackson. “My focus has always been being the best at whatever you do, respect the people that work for you and respect the people you work for.”



While Jackson mentioned many helpful lessons during the program, she said the most important factor is to never quit.



“When I first came into the Marine Corps, I was on mess duty, which is one of the worst jobs you could have,” said Jackson. “But I didn’t quit. I hung in there. And that was a lesson learned because there were a lot of times in the Marine Corps, and in life, where I wanted to quit. But you’ve got to hang in there.”



During the program, William “Buddy” Davis, head of FRCE Facility and Infrastructure Maintenance Department, mentioned a career-changing event that would not have been possible without Jackson.



“Colonel Jackson, I would like to thank you. In 1997 through a grassroots effort, we stood up the first reliability team with a predictive maintenance program across the enterprise and your predecessor, Colonel Leavitt, supported that program. As you came in as the executive officer in 2000, you continued to support that effort and the program thrived and remained alive,” said Davis. “It was a tough battle, but we still have a thriving team today, so thank you for that.”



National APAT Champion John Grabenstein, director of maintenance for Naval aviation for Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, said he is committed to fostering an environment where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute their unique talents to the Navy’s success.



“Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the incredibly positive impact that diverse perspectives and experiences can have on our organization,” said Grabenstein. “By championing diversity and inclusivity, we not only strengthen our teams, but we also enhance our ability to tackle complex challenges that lie ahead.”



FRCE Command Operations Department Head David W. Rose, who also serves as the FRCE APAT Champion, said the observance reinforced the importance of a diverse workforce and its benefits.



“It is important to recognize diversity in the workforce. Programs like these showcase how diverse perspectives and experiences strengthen the organization,” said Rose. “I am proud to champion APAT and glad we were able to host this observance to recognize and honor the contributions these great Americans have made to not only the nation, but also Naval aviation. This event was especially exciting considering we had the opportunity to welcome two very accomplished leaders back to the organization who played such a major role in shaping the success of today’s workforce.”



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.