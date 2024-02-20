NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Engineering Assessment Team Helps Ensure Ships are Ready for Sea

Photo By Jim Kohler | Rickardo Smart of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk's Engineering Assesment Team conducts equipment...... read more read more Photo By Jim Kohler | Rickardo Smart of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk's Engineering Assesment Team conducts equipment validations aboard USS Cole (DDG 67) with Cole Sailor EM3 Juan Roman during the ship's Total Ship Readiness Assessment (TSRA) and Ballistic Missile Defense Readiness Assessment (BMDRA). see less | View Image Page

By the time a U.S. Navy ship leaves its homeport for a scheduled deployment, the ship and its crew complete a battery of tests, inspections and assessments. Before they leave, the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Engineering Assessment Team conducts a final assessment.



While underway, having the correct repair parts starts with correctly documenting the systems onboard or more technically the ship’s configuration, especially coming out of a repair and/or modernization period. Comprised of fourteen shipboard configuration validators, the Engineering Assessment Team supports Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Engineering Assessment Team and conducts critical configuration validation checks prior to a ship or submarine deployment.



As the team’s supervisor David Alvarado, explains, “The ships are scheduled for a Total Ship Readiness Assessment (TSRA) cycle where all essential equipment, combat readiness systems, engineering system capabilities and operational equipment are examined. This is designed to maximize fleet combatant equipment readiness. We come in at the end of the cycle to conduct a configuration validation check.”



According to Alvarado, the assessments are conducted in port. They provide configuration validity and changes to ships and submarines on the Norfolk waterfront and to ships during shipyard availability periods. “Last year we completed 32 TSRA events to include two Ballistic Missile Defense Readiness Assessments,” said Alvarado.



The team members need to stay flexible because of rapidly changing ship schedules. They face other challenges too. “Our validators are working in small, tight spaces, a lot of high noise and going up and down ladders all day – it’s hard work,” said Alvarado.



Despite the challenges they face, Alvarado and his team are proud of their work and the contribution they make to the big picture. “Knowing that we are providing the fleet and Sailors with a vital service by assessing their equipment and ensuring their ship is ready for deployment is extremely gratifying.