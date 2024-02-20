Uniformed Services University and Naval Postgraduate School Sign Agreement to Enhance Training with Modeling and Simulation

In a joint effort to bolster healthcare education and training, the Uniformed Services University (USU) and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Jan. 29, 2024. The MOA, signed by USU President Dr. Jonathan Woodson and NPS President Dr. Anne E. Rondeau, underscores the significance of modeling and simulation in healthcare training, and aims to elevate the quality and effectiveness of instruction for Department of Defense (DoD) health services personnel.



The MOA comes in response to the recognition by Congress, the DoD, and the public sector of the crucial role that modeling and simulation play in healthcare education and training. It also aligns with the 2022 Defense Health Agency Administrative Instruction, which emphasizes the need for Medical Modeling and Simulation strategies to improve outcomes, reduce training variability, and optimize return on investment.



Under the agreement, USU’s Val G. Hemming Simulation Center and NPS, through its MOVES Institute, will collaborate to identify opportunities for applying modeling and simulation principles in healthcare. This includes fostering collaborations in areas such as modeling, simulation, virtual environments, computer programming, and human factors development. Both parties are committed to promoting certificate and master's programs in modeling and simulation to meet the advanced education and training needs of DoD health services delivery personnel.



"This partnership represents a significant step forward in ensuring that our healthcare delivery personnel are equipped with the latest tools and techniques to excel in their roles," said Dr. Andrea Austin, the primary point of contact for NPS under the agreement. "By leveraging the expertise of both institutions, we can enhance the quality of healthcare training and ultimately improve mission effectiveness."



The MOA includes provisions for information assurance and data management, ensuring compliance with all applicable legal authorities in handling shared data, including deidentified simulation data.



“This collaborative endeavor is poised to have a lasting impact on healthcare training within the DoD,” said USU President Dr. Jonathan Woodson. “It highlights the commitment of USU to advancing education and research in health services, and integrating the expertise in modeling and simulation that NPS provides, ultimately benefiting the military healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.”

