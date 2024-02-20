Courtesy Photo | Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, center right, poses for a group photo with DEVCOM Black Engineer of the Year Awards in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math winners and DEVCOM civilians Feb. 17, 2024, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM public affairs) see less | View Image Page

DEVCOM employees win BEYA STEM awards



BALTIMORE – Five civilians with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, were awarded Black Engineer of the Year Awards in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Feb. 17, 2024, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.



The BEYA community aims to create a network of role models who can serve as inspirations to others and help senior leadership in companies identify exceptional talent.



Nominations are open to all without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristics.



Aisha Mims, DEVCOM Armaments Center, and Clare Yang, DEVCOM Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center, or C5ISR, received the Modern-Day Technology Leader award.



Chad Nash, DEVCOM C5ISR, received the Outstanding Technical Contribution award.



Dax Cadet, DEVCOM C5ISR, received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award.



Tony Harris, DEVCOM Analysis Center, received the Community Service in Government award.



“Our awardees are representative of the level of expertise we have within our command, and I am so proud of what they have accomplished,” Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, said. “They represent excellence within their respective fields and within the Army.”

For Nash, receiving a BEYA is a result of working with some of the best teams he has collaborated with.



“Being nominated and selected for the prestigious BEYA is an honor and a privilege,” Nash, chief of quick reaction capability branch at DEVCOM C5ISR, said. “Serving as a Department of Defense civilian for 20 years has afforded me the opportunity to collaborate side-by-side with some of the most intelligent, dedicated and relentless teams in the world. This award is a testament to the collaborative team I have been privileged to work alongside.”



Nominating Nash was an easy decision for Adam Bogner, Nash’s supervisor at DEVCOM C5ISR, because of the demonstrated commitment to greatness.



“Chad is the complete package,” he said. “His technical skills are outstanding, and his leadership skills are exceptional. He is an exemplary leader and mentor for all to learn from and work with, including myself.”



According to Adam McCauley, Cadet’s supervisor at DEVCOM C5ISR, mentorship and leadership are themes that resonated with Cadet as well.



“Over the past couple of years, Dax has truly separated himself from his colleagues as an amazing technology developer and leader,” McCauley said. “Dax consistently tailoring products that exceed the expectations of our stakeholders, which has only raised the bar for our organization.”



For Moore, the BEYA winners serving as role models within the STEM fields as a DEVCOM representatives is a reason to be excited for the future of the organization.



“I know they will continue to drive the advancement of STEM professions,” he said. “I am looking forward to watching them shape the talented men and women following in their footsteps.”



