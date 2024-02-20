Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. based Army NATO company meets annual retention goals

    U.S. based Army NATO company meets annual retention goals

    Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Jemal Fairfax Jones (right) Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    NORFOLK, Va. – Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion met its annual retention goal Oct. 18 with 50 weeks to spare.

    U.S. Army retention goals are based on the fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

    Capt. Tyler Barrett, the commander of Company C, met his retention goals in record time due to a combination of precise timing and a bit of luck.

    The two Soldiers who reenlisted were Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Kovacs and Staff Sgt. Jemal Fairfax Jones. The timing of the reenlistments also coincided with promotions.

    “Staff Sgt. Fairfax and Sgt. 1st Class Kovacs’ performance during their time with C Company has truly improved the company, and I am sure they will both be real assets wherever they serve in the future,” said 1st Sgt. Melvin White. “We have been very successful in this job, because of our outstanding command climate and commitment to taking care of Soldiers and their families.”

    Barrett credits the success of the unit’s retention program to the Army’s commitment to fostering a culture of care and respect.

    “Through our quality-of-life initiatives, we aim to provide a supportive and enriching environment for every member of the Army family,” said Barrett.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 10:33
    Story ID: 464333
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. based Army NATO company meets annual retention goals, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. based Army NATO company meets annual retention goals
    U.S. based Army NATO company meets annual retention goals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT