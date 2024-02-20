U.S. based Army NATO company meets annual retention goals

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Jemal Fairfax Jones (right) Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Jemal Fairfax Jones (right) Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion reenlists to stay in the Army during a ceremony in Norfolk, Va. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion met its annual retention goal Oct. 18 with 50 weeks to spare.



U.S. Army retention goals are based on the fiscal year that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year.



Capt. Tyler Barrett, the commander of Company C, met his retention goals in record time due to a combination of precise timing and a bit of luck.



The two Soldiers who reenlisted were Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Kovacs and Staff Sgt. Jemal Fairfax Jones. The timing of the reenlistments also coincided with promotions.



“Staff Sgt. Fairfax and Sgt. 1st Class Kovacs’ performance during their time with C Company has truly improved the company, and I am sure they will both be real assets wherever they serve in the future,” said 1st Sgt. Melvin White. “We have been very successful in this job, because of our outstanding command climate and commitment to taking care of Soldiers and their families.”



Barrett credits the success of the unit’s retention program to the Army’s commitment to fostering a culture of care and respect.



“Through our quality-of-life initiatives, we aim to provide a supportive and enriching environment for every member of the Army family,” said Barrett.