Naval Station Norfolk Port Operations Department Serves the Waterfront

NORFOLK, Va. — Ships that pull into the piers of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk rely on one department for their support while resting ashore. The department that meets the needs of these ships is NAVSTA Norfolk’s Port Operations Department. Approximately 181 Port Operations Sailors provide a variety of services for NAVSTA Norfolk’s shore-side ships that help the vessels stay safe, replenished, and ready to execute the Navy’s mission.



“We do from 1,500 - 2,500 ship movements in the span of a year,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jarrett Black, the Dock Master Leading Petty Officer.



The tasks done by Port Operations Sailors, such as Black, include scheduling arrivals and departures, making sure the ships are safely moored to the pier, conducting maintenance, refueling the ships and tracking radar and flight operations on the waterfront.



To complete their workload, Port Operations is divided into five divisions: Repair Facility Division, Scheduling Division, Deperm Division, Dock Master Division, and Administration Division. Each one of the divisions completes a unique set of tasks that they are specially trained to do.



Ensuring the proper functioning and maintenance of equipment across the waterfront facilities falls under the jurisdiction of the Repair Facility Division Sailors. Moreover, they are entrusted with the task of conducting maintenance on the security boats that patrol NAVSTA Norfolk’s harbor. Their diligent efforts contribute significantly to the smooth operation and security of the facilities.



The Sailors in the Scheduling Division play a critical role in facilitating the movement of ships and overseeing various specialized operations, including sonar, flight, refueling, and radar operations. Their unwavering dedication is crucial in ensuring the safe and efficient flow of maritime traffic, effectively minimizing the potential for any shipboard accidents.



The Deperm Division Sailors are responsible for facilitating deperming, also referred to as degaussing, which encompasses the demagnetization of ships. This demagnetization process serves to restrict the magnetic signature of the ships, effectively disguising them from specific radar equipment used by foreign militaries.



The Dock Masters Division has the responsibility of ensuring that ships are properly secured to the pier, moving essential equipment such as brows and stands, and providing barges to aid in ship maintenance and preservation tasks. This is an essential service as it provides ways for personnel to travel to and from work and also assists in the upkeep of the many vessels on the waterfront.



The Administrative Department is responsible for managing the financial aspects of Sailors’ pay and handling their personal paperwork. This helps facilitate a smooth transition in personnel when the time comes for Sailors to transfer in or out of the department.



Every Sailor selected to assume a role within the divisions undergoes intensive training supervised by the leadership of Port Operations. This training initiative is meticulously designed to provide new Sailors with the essential expertise and understanding required to thrive in their individual responsibilities.



“We run through training every time a ship pulls in, I would say three to four times a week,” said Black. “We try to do ‘in-rate’ training once a week, which includes underway replenishing, flight operations, anchoring, mooring and towing. For my division we do a lot of training that’s all hands-on. We take in all of our new Sailors and train them how to pull in a ship.”



With Port Operations’ rigorous operational schedule and training requirements, Sailors maintain their skillsets in order to continue smoothly supporting the waterfront of the world’s largest naval base and the operational readiness of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet.

Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Naval Station Norfolk Port Operations Department Serves the Waterfront, by PO3 Jessica Nunes