Naval Station Norfolk awarded 2023 Secretary of the Navy Energy Excellence Award

NORFOLK, Virginia — Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk received the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Energy Excellence Award in the Installation (Large) category, Jan. 23, 2024. The installation received the award due to the Public Works Department (PWD) Norfolk demonstrating outstanding initiative in energy management, improvement in energy security processes and commitment to a mission-capable and ready Navy.



The SECNAV Energy Excellence Award recognizes Department of the Navy (DON) installations and activities that demonstrate exceptional leadership and continuous excellence in their energy program management. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, who oversees PWD Norfolk, as well as every other navy public works department in the Mid-Atlantic region, submitted NAVSTA Norfolk for the award for FY23.



PWD Norfolk is responsible for reporting the usage of all utilities used by NAVSTA Norfolk, including: water, sewage, steam, natural gas and electric power. Lt. Rachel Radwan, the installation energy manager, oversees the operation and also works as a production officer for PWD Norfolk.



“A lot of what we do is tracking utility and energy usage, validating energy consumption reports and seeking opportunities to improve energy efficacy, resiliency and readiness,” said Radwan. “Most of the energy is metered and a lot of smart engineers track specific nuances of the usage and then report it to the system, and I will then validate the numbers. If there are any dramatic swings in consumption, we can track why those happened and how to counter it. If we are able to ‘attribute it’,” meaning the problem can be identified, “we can make sense of it.”



Barry Miller, Radwan’s predecessor, implemented the systems currently used to manage the entire installation’s energy consumption. Radwan credits Miller’s work for PWD Norfolk’s continued success as an energy consumer. Radwan took over Miller’s position as installation energy manager in late July 2023. She filled the normally civilian-held position and began balancing it with her other role as the production officer.



Through the efforts of Radwan and Miller, NAVSTA Norfolk stood out to the Office of the SECNAV for continuing to maintain their Installation Energy Program Summary) metrics and updates, allowing them to maintain course for their strategic energy roadmap.



“Congratulations to all award recipients,” said Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, in the award message. “Improving the energy security of our operating forces and installations remains a top priority and I look forward to your future accomplishments in support of this critical objective.”



As SECNAV Energy Excellence Award recipients, the command is awarded a plaque and the SECNAV Energy Flag, which they can fly for one year.

