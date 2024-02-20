Capturing Excellence: 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs shines in Texas Military Department Media Awards Competition

ELLINGTON FIELD JRB, Texas -- In a testament to their talent, dedication, and proficiency, the 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office has emerged triumphant in multiple categories at the prestigious Texas Military Department Media Awards Competition. Their exceptional performance across various media disciplines not only underscore their commitment to excellence but also highlights their profound impact on shaping public perception and fostering greater understanding within the military community.



The Texas Military Department Media Awards Competition serves as a platform to recognize outstanding achievements in various media-related fields, including journalism, photography, videography, graphics and public affairs. It brings together talented individuals and teams from across the state, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their creativity, professionalism, and expertise.



Among the standout achievers in this year’s competition are two of the Wing’s Public Affairs Specialists, Airman 1st Class Eduardo Varela-Figueroa, recognized as the New Photographer of the Year, and Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips, named the New Writer of the Year. Their exceptional talents, along with the outstanding contributions of their colleagues, have propelled the 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office to the forefront of military media excellence.



“The outstanding performance of the 147th Public Affairs team in the State Media Awards Competition reinforces the wing’s trust and confidence in their extraordinary abilities and talent while also underscoring the tremendous value they bring to not only to the 147th, but to the entire Texas Military Department,” said Colonel Bif French, 147th Attack Wing Deputy Commander.



Tech Sgt. Tenelle Marshall, 147th Public Affairs NCOIC, garnered recognition for her graphic arts talents, taking first place in the Digital Arts category and earning second place in Identity Design. Additionally, Tech Sgt. Stacy Cooper’s ability to convey compelling narratives through visual storytelling secured the top spot in the Photo Series category.



The excellence displayed by the 147th Public Affairs Office extends beyond photography and graphic design to the realm of written communication, with the team sweeping the Feature Story category and taking top honors in both the Information Story and Photojournalism categories. Airman 1st Class Varela-Figueroa, Senior Airman Douglas Graham, and Airman 1st Class Phillips secured first, second, and third respectively with their compelling feature article narratives. Staff Sgt. Hannah Kirschman’s keen eye for detail and commitment to capturing impactful moments earned her the top spot in Photojournalism.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the team we’ve built at the 147th,” said Mr. Sean Cowher, 147th Public Affairs Operations Chief. “These airmen continually impress me with their creativity and innovation in telling the stories of our amazing Attack Wing family, here at Ellington Field and around the world.”



Beyond their individual achievements, the success of the 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office is a testament to the collective strength and camaraderie of their team. United by a common purpose and fueled by a shared passion for their work, they have continually pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation, setting new standards of excellence in the field of military public affairs.





Links to the 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs’ 2023 Texas Military Department Media Awards Competition winning products:



Mr. Sean Cowher, 147th Public Affair Operations Chief

1st Place, Information Story – Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership

1st Place, Multimedia Product – Change of Command Livestream Intro

1st Place, Photo Illustration – 2023 MLK Day Social Media Graphic

1st Place, Sports Photography – 147th Mission Support Group Fun Run

2nd Place, Layout and Design – Change of Command Program



Tech Sgt. Tenelle Marshall, 147th Public Affairs NCOIC

1st Place, Digital Art – 147th Attack Wing MQ-9 Poster

2nd Place, Identity Design – Operation Lonestar Morale Patch



Tech Sgt. Stacy Cooper, 147th Public Affairs Specialist

1st Place, Photo Series – 2023 Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition

3rd Place, Sports Photography – Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition



Staff Sgt. Hannah Kirschman, 147th Public Affairs Specialist

1st Place, Photojournalism – 2023 Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition

2nd Place, Portrait Photography – CMSAF inspires Airmen at Ellington Field JRB

3rd Place, Information Story – 147th Leadership Development Course

3rd Place, Feature Story – Wing hosts retired General Lori Robinson



Senior Airman Douglas Graham, 147th Public Affairs Specialist

2nd Place, Feature Story – Attack Wing Commander promotes to Brigadier General



Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips, 147th Public Affairs Specialist

Texas Military Department New Writer of the Year

1st Place, Portrait Photography – 147th ASOS, Operation Pacific ACE

2nd Place, Photojournalism – 147th ASOS partners to tackle new terrain

2nd Place, Feature Photo – 147th Security Forces Rappel Training

3rd Place, Feature News Photo – 147th Security Force Rappel Training



Airman 1st Class Eduardo Varela-Figueroa

Texas Military Department New Photographer of the Year

1st Place, Feature Story – CSO visits Texas Wing

1st Place, Identity Design – 147th Public Affairs Morale Patch

2nd Place, News Photo – 147th ASOS, Operation Pacific ACE

2nd Place, Digital Art – MQ-9 Retro Poster

3rd Place, Feature Photo – SEA Whitehead visits TX ANG Wing

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:45 Story ID: 464307 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capturing Excellence: 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs shines in Texas Military Department Media Awards Competition, by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.