New Navy Drinking Water Policy Expands Program Management, Evaluations of Systems

WASHINGTON – A new Navy policy was officially implemented Feb. 2 to increase drinking water system oversight, assessment, and coordination to further enhance the ability of Navy installations to operate and maintain water systems while continuing to meet drinking water quality standards.



The Navy’s drinking water program policy was signed by Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC). Gray also serves as the Navy’s executive agent for management of Drinking Water Ashore. Historically, various Navy commands managed their specific water systems. In order to ensure consistent management, policy, and oversight across the Navy, these functions and responsibilities were placed under CNIC.



“We must consistently validate that those who rely on the Navy water systems, whether they are on our bases or live in nearby communities, have access to safe drinking water,” said Gray, who oversees all 70 Navy installations around the globe. “This policy identifies the responsibilities and roles of Navy commands and positions of authority while holding them accountable to deliver quality drinking water that meet standards.”



The policy, which is outlined in CNIC Instruction 5090.7 “Navy Drinking Water Program Management Ashore,” focuses on internal communication, synchronization, and a continual overall program assessment.



The policy also provides a new framework for operations and maintenance of all Navy drinking water systems. A significant feature of the framework is the establishment of drinking water committees at the installation, region, and headquarters levels to ensure water quality management and any concerns are addressed. The committees, which are comprised of public works, environmental, medical, and communications personnel, are chaired by the region commanders and installation commanding officers.



“The commanders are responsible for the quality assurance and compliance of the Navy drinking water systems,” said Brock Durig, CNIC’s environmental director. “They take a hands-on approach when it comes to continual program and water system oversight to address any water quality concerns and take the appropriate actions to ensure Navy drinking water systems are meeting federal and state standards.”



The committees are also accountable for frequent communication with Navy and non-Navy stakeholders and consumers, providing water quality updates as needed, issuing public notifications of drinking water compliance concerns as required, and ensuring personnel are trained to operate and maintain the drinking water systems.

