Quick Tips for Italian Living

Adjusting to Italian life can be challenging, but the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Housing Office has some quick and easy tips for Airmen and families new to Aviano Air Base, Italy.



Waste segregation is one of the biggest hurdles most Americans face when it comes to the recycling programs. Land for dumps or “Ecological Platforms,” are limited, so condensing items and making sure they align with the waste requirements is important. A waste segregation guide can be found on 1General Waste Segregation Info.pdf (af.mil).



“Fines can range from €50 - €750 if you are caught not following the guidelines,” said Anna Machutta, 31st CES administrative support specialist. “Each community has different recycling requirements, schedules and Ecological Platform hours of operation, for questions you can reach out to our Community Recycling Liaison Office 0434-30-2511.”



Airmen can start utility services, stop services, pay bills, send billing questions and more at Home Fuels - Self Help (avianohomefuels.com).

“Home Fuels is exceedingly helpful with all utility questions and concerns,” said Machutta. “They still offer a personal touch when you come in, answering any and all home fuel and billing questions, as well as providing helpful hints to lower your utility bills.”



Using Home Fuels also removes the requirement to pay taxes and helps alleviate the stress of dealing with the utility company in person.



“Some ways to conserve energy are understanding what your energy efficiency rating your home has, using door snakes to prevent drafts, replace light bulbs with LED bulbs and unplug transformers when they’re not being used,” explained Machutta.



Airmen are also encouraged to email their gas meter readings monthly to home fuels to avoid paying more than what they are using, as these readings are estimated otherwise.



Mold is very common in Italy due to the style of construction, but the housing office has a few tips on prevention as well as treatments.



“To prevent mold, keep room temperature at least at 68 Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) and allow ventilation by occasionally opening windows on dry, sunny days,” said 31st CES housing specialist Antionio Saponaro. “It’s beneficial to use an A/C unit in dehumidifier mode to reduce moisture in the air as well.”



When treating mold, spray the affected areas with a water and bleach solution (20%). Don’t wipe the area, this could spread the mold spores.



“For Airmen moving off base, its often the first time they are moving out on their own,” said Machutta. “This can be intimidating and sometimes challenging.”



The Military Family Readiness Center provides briefings called ‘Ditching the Dorms’ to make the transition as smooth as possible. If an Airman is still having difficulty finding a home or even issues with translating, the housing office can always assist.



“The first thing Airmen should know is what expenses they are paying out of pocket and what is reimbursable,” said Saponaro.



A few things that Airmen will need to take care of themselves are realtor fees, renter’s insurance and the security deposit. The housing office provides a list of free realtors and renter’s insurance is optional, but highly encouraged.



Most other things are covered by the Airman’s utility allowance. These things include, the annual registration fee, annual boiler maintenance fee and septic tank maintenance fee.



Moving off base can be challenging, but the Aviano Housing Office is here to help Airmen along the way.

