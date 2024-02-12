Growing the next: Girl's Flag Football Preseason Classic

Photo By Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney | U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, provides...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney | U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, provides opening remarks during the Girl's Flag Football Preseason Classic at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 15, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for the players, and their friends and family, to gain an immersive military experience. Not only did players get to hone their skills, but they had a chance to learn about the Air Force from Airmen themselves with face-to-face conversations about general and career-specific questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – The smell of freshly painted grass, friends and family chatting while finding their places in the bleachers, and teammates encouraging each other to play well filled the air with the energy and excitement of game day.



Athletes from six local high schools came together to compete in the Girl’s Flag Football Preseason Classic hosted by the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 15, 2024.



Schools in attendance included Fort Walton Beach High School, Destin High School, Tate High school, Booker T. Washington High School, Niceville High School, and Gulf Breeze High School.



U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st SOW commander, kick-started the tournament by taking center field and offering words of encouragement to the players surrounding her.



“I am humble to serve alongside each of you, and I am grateful for the support of our community,” said Black. “I look forward to seeing what you ladies do on this field and what you’ll do in your bright future.”



The event provided an opportunity for the players, and their friends and family, to gain an immersive military experience. Not only did players get to hone their skills, but they had a chance to learn about the Air Force from Airmen themselves with face-to-face conversations about general and career-specific questions at various interactive booths.



Air Force careers represented at the event included special tactics, security forces, firefighters, explosive ordnance disposal, the mission sustainment team and recruiting services.