Fort Stewart’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Welcomes New Service Members

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) center hosted a Community Newcomer’s Fair at Club Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2024. During the event Soldiers had the opportunity to check out booths from many programs offered on base. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) was one of the wellness programs highlighted at the event.



BOSS was established for the purpose of helping Soldiers new and old in bettering their lives and by making a difference through volunteer opportunities. The program helps bring Soldiers together and gives them a chance to connect with others.



“The BOSS program is meant for all Soldiers of a single status, including geo-bachelors and single parents with kids,” explained Spc. Alik Sadlo, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion BOSS representative. “The purpose is to get service members out of the barracks and give them something to do.”



Community engagement was a highlighted topic covered during the BOSS brief. Soldiers were given information about volunteer opportunities, and the benefits they could receive by choosing to volunteer through the program in their free time. An award system allows Soldiers who participate in BOSS initiatives to rack up points that could go towards benefits such as extra days off of work.



“We’re trying to push it to where a Soldier could earn more than just a four-day, which creates the opportunity to draw more people in to be involved,” said Sadlo. “Especially with the incentives. Which is a lot better since we’ve been taking a lot of the suggestions from those attending the events.”



Both Brown and Sadlo expressed the improvements they are actively making to the program such as organizing game nights and trips to historic downtown Savannah.



“I would say this program has helped me so much, even getting me out of my own room,” Brown shared. “I was one of those people where I was basically stuck in a rut for three months or so due to the feeling of being alone. Now I’m at a point where I know I’m improving things and I can see it.”



To find out how to get involved with BOSS, visit the Stewart-Hunter BOSS Facebook page or check the following website for more information:

https://stewarthunter.armymwr.com/programs/BOSS

