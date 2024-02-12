48th SFS enhances mission readiness with upgraded infrastructure

The 48th Security Forces Squadron recently unveiled several new facilities aimed at enhancing its readiness and response capabilities with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 15, 2024, at RAF Lakenheath, England.



The newly introduced facilities include a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Barn, an expanded armory, an expanded guardmount room and a refurbished weapon cleaning area.



These facilities were constructed to support the squadron's response to alarm activations and other contingency operations. The expansion was necessary due to the unit's increased size, as the prior armory lacked sufficient space to house all weapons and equipment, while the JLTV Barn specifically serves to mitigate corrosion risks for the squadron's new vehicles.



The decision to acquire JLTVs was part of an Air Force initiative to replace aging HMMWVs, said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Umstead, resource advisor. The transition to JLTVs addresses the need for armored vehicles during contingency operations and increases the survivability of defenders in high-threat environments. Additionally, over 200 personnel have been trained in the operation of these vehicles.



“The introduction of these facilities will enable faster arming and de-arming procedures for personnel while expanding the squadron's mission capabilities”, said Umstead. “Prior to acquiring these facilities, the squadron relied on non-tactical vehicles, but the transition to JLTVs significantly enhances operational resilience.”



As the squadron moves forward with these enhancements, it remains committed to its mission of safeguarding personnel, assets, and supporting the objectives of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

