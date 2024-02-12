Military Police Regimental Association honors Medical Readiness Command, Europe civilian employee with award for selfless service

Photo By Kirk Frady | The Military Police Regimental Association honored Danielle Bega-Silva, Family...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | The Military Police Regimental Association honored Danielle Bega-Silva, Family Advocacy Program Consultant for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, with the Friend of the Regiment award on Feb. 15, during a ceremony held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The Friend of the Regiment award was bestowed upon Bega-Silva for her many years of selfless service and support to the U.S. Military Police community and the Soldiers and their Families she assisted during times of personal or family crisis. (Photo by Kirk Frady) see less | View Image Page

Sembach, Germany - The Military Police Regimental Association honored Danielle Bega-Silva, Family Advocacy Program Consultant for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, with the Friend of the Regiment award on Feb. 15, during a ceremony held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



Presenting the award to Ms. Bega-Silva behalf of the Military Police Regimental Association was Col. Christopher Greene, Assistant Chief of Staff, G1 for Medical Readiness Command, Europe.



The Friend of the Regiment award was bestowed upon Bega-Silva for her many years of selfless service and support to the U.S. Military Police community and the Soldiers and their Families she assisted during times of personal or family crisis.



“I appreciate the relationship I have been able to foster with the law enforcement community,” said Bega-Silva. “Over the past fifteen years, I have shared some amazing, poignant, interesting, and difficult experiences with them. In working cases together, as a coordinated team, we’ve been able to hold offenders accountable, rescue children from unsafe situations, and help victims of family violence. I’ve had the opportunity to witness some amazing work done by my law enforcement colleagues, and at times, have been able to join them.”



An Army brat herself, Bega-Silva has worked in and around the U.S. Army for twenty-one years, first as a volunteer, contractor and now as a DA civilian employee. She has been a forensic interviewer for fourteen years and formerly taught the Structured Child Forensic Interviewing Course through the Army Medical Center of Excellence to Army social workers, CID Agents, and Military Police Investigators for 7 years.



“Danielle has been a great friend and staunch colleague since I first met her in 2013,” said James Shackleton, a special agent with the Army Criminal Investigation Division in Kaiserslautern, Germany. “She brings a special skillset to the law enforcement agencies she supports and is extremely professional and dedicated to the care and recovery of victims in our communities. Danielle has willingly placed herself between some of the evilest things anyone can imagine, and the victims to whom she provides care. And she did so shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement personnel. She has a natural ability to bring a sense of calm to high stress situations, while at the same time, bringing multiple agencies together to work towards a common goal - all while keeping commanders and stakeholders informed.”



The Military Police Regimental Association’s Friend of the Regiment Award was established in 2018 to recognize individuals who voluntarily make significant contributions to the morale, welfare, and spirit of Soldiers and Family members in various facets of the Military Police Corps Regiment. The Friend of the Regiment Award was initially announced September 2017 during the Military Police Corps’ 77th Regimental Anniversary Ball at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



According to senior U.S. Military Police officials, the Friend of the Regiment Award symbolizes the historical significance and preserves the traditions of individual volunteerism in support of the Military Police Regiment and the U.S. Army.



As of January 2024, only 214 of these awards have been presented in support of the Military Police Regiment. The receipt of this award recognizes their tremendous sacrifice and support for Soldiers and Families through volunteerism.