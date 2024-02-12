International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command

Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 240220-N-XA496-1014 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2024) From left, Royal Navy Commodore...... read more read more Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 240220-N-XA496-1014 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2024) From left, Royal Navy Commodore Peter Laughton, outgoing commander of International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Saleh Aloufi, outgoing commander of Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel, Vice Admiral George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Royal Navy Commodore Andrew Canale, incoming commander of IMSC and CTF Sentinel, pose for a group photo following a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 20. IMSC promotes collaboration among member nations to deter threats and reassure regional mariners in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Its operational task force, CTF Sentinel, monitors maritime activity in the region. (Offical U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain -- The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 20.



Royal Navy Commodore Andrew Canale assumed command of IMSC from Royal Navy Commodore Peter Laughton. IMSC is a 12-nation international coalition that monitors merchant shipping through key regional maritime chokepoints.



Canale also assumed command of IMSC’s Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel from Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Saleh Aloufi. CTF Sentinel is the operational task force for IMSC.



IMSC was formed in July 2019 in response to increased threats to freedom of navigation for merchant mariners transiting international waters in the Middle East. CTF Sentinel was established four months later.



“It has been a real pleasure to lead you as we’ve developed IMSC and fought hard to deliver our mission in a rapidly changing strategic environment,” Laughton told the assembled IMSC members during the ceremony. “Your dedication, commitment to the mission, and good humor has made my time as your commander such a memorable experience.”



Canale takes command from Laughton after serving two years at the Royal Navy’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training center in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. Canale has commanded three surface vessels during his career, and has served as an equerry to Her Majesty The Queen.



“It is an incredible privilege to assume command of IMSC and CTF Sentinel at such a dynamic time,” said Canale. “Together with our partners, we will do our utmost to show presence where it is needed, and to reassure the merchant shipping community of our commitment to peace and security in the global commons.”



Headquartered in Bahrain, IMSC promotes collaboration among member nations to deter threats and reassure regional mariners in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Its operational task force, CTF Sentinel, monitors maritime activity in the region. Current members include Albania, Bahrain, Estonia, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.