Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command

    International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command

    Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 240220-N-XA496-1014 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2024) From left, Royal Navy Commodore...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.20.2024

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain -- The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 20.

    Royal Navy Commodore Andrew Canale assumed command of IMSC from Royal Navy Commodore Peter Laughton. IMSC is a 12-nation international coalition that monitors merchant shipping through key regional maritime chokepoints.

    Canale also assumed command of IMSC’s Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel from Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Saleh Aloufi. CTF Sentinel is the operational task force for IMSC.

    IMSC was formed in July 2019 in response to increased threats to freedom of navigation for merchant mariners transiting international waters in the Middle East. CTF Sentinel was established four months later.

    “It has been a real pleasure to lead you as we’ve developed IMSC and fought hard to deliver our mission in a rapidly changing strategic environment,” Laughton told the assembled IMSC members during the ceremony. “Your dedication, commitment to the mission, and good humor has made my time as your commander such a memorable experience.”

    Canale takes command from Laughton after serving two years at the Royal Navy’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training center in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. Canale has commanded three surface vessels during his career, and has served as an equerry to Her Majesty The Queen.

    “It is an incredible privilege to assume command of IMSC and CTF Sentinel at such a dynamic time,” said Canale. “Together with our partners, we will do our utmost to show presence where it is needed, and to reassure the merchant shipping community of our commitment to peace and security in the global commons.”

    Headquartered in Bahrain, IMSC promotes collaboration among member nations to deter threats and reassure regional mariners in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Its operational task force, CTF Sentinel, monitors maritime activity in the region. Current members include Albania, Bahrain, Estonia, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 07:50
    Story ID: 464259
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 95
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UK
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    IMSC
    KSA
    CTF Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT