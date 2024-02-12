157th Air Refueling Wing performs KC-46 flyover at El Salvador air show

A six-person aircrew from the 157th Air Refueling Wing treated thousands of spectators to KC-46 flyovers Feb. 17- 18 at the Ilopango Air Show in El Salvador.
The aerial passes were in conjunction with a New Hampshire National Guard-El Salvador state partnership visit that included senior leadership meetings, donation of personal protective equipment, Humvee mechanic exchange and performances by the 39th Army Band.
“They said ‘Come down low and give us a show,'" said pilot 1st Lt. Taylor DiRocco.
And low they went.
Pilots dropped to an estimated 1,000 feet in their state-of-the-art refueler over throngs of visitors.
“It’s a way to contribute," said Lt. Col. Paulo Morales, aircrew commander. “It’s part of our state partnership mission to collaborate.”
