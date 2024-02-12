157th Air Refueling Wing performs KC-46 flyover at El Salvador air show

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | From left, Maj. Luke Huebener and 1st Lt. Taylor DiRocco of the 157th Air Refueling...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | From left, Maj. Luke Huebener and 1st Lt. Taylor DiRocco of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, pilot a KC-46 Pegasus from Pease Air National Guard Base to El Salvador on Feb. 16, 2024, for a State Partnership Program visit. A six-person aircrew transported a group of New Hampshire Guardsmen for various engagements, including a flyover performance at the Ilopango Air Show for thousands of attendees. The performance supported New Hampshire’s State Partnership Program pairing with El Salvador, a relationship in its 24th year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston) see less | View Image Page