SECNAV Del Toro Honors John L. Canley at Ship Commissioning

The U.S. Navy commissioned Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) in Coronado, Calif., Feb. 17.



During the ceremony, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro discussed the importance of sharing the incredible stories of Navy heritage, such as Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, the namesake of ESB 6.



“While the legacy of African American service members in the sea services spans centuries, their stories often went untold, and they often did not receive the recognition they deserved,” said Secretary Del Toro. “This was the case for Sgt. Maj. Canley, who was originally awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic actions at Hue City.”



Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, AR, then-Gunnery Sergeant Canley served as Company Gunnery Sergeant, Company A, First Battalion, First Marines, First Marine Division in the Republic of Vietnam from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 1968. As outlined in Canley’s Medal of Honor citation, Company A fought off multiple vicious attacks as it rapidly moved along the highway toward Hue City to relieve friendly forces that were surrounded by enemy forces. Despite being wounded in these engagements, Gunnery Sergeant Canley repeatedly rushed across fire-swept terrain to carry his wounded Marines to safety. After his commanding officer was severely wounded, Gunnery Sergeant Canley took command and led the company into Hue City. He led attacks against multiple enemy fortified positions while routinely braving enemy fire to carry wounded Marines to safety. He moved into the open to draw fire, located the enemy, eliminated the threat, and expanded the company’s hold on the building room by room. On Feb. 6, during a fierce firefight at a hospital compound, Gunnery Sergeant Canley twice scaled a wall in full view of the enemy to carry wounded Marines to safety.



Following an Alpha Company reunion many years later, Canley’s fellow Marine and friend John Ligato embarked on a journey to ensure his humble leader received the credit he deserved. Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor 50 years after his actions during the Battle of Hue City, becoming the first African-American service member to receive the Medal of Honor while still living.



“We, as Americans, have the unique opportunity to tell these stories and an obligation to learn from them,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We can only grow as a nation and as a fighting force by learning from our history. Ultimately, the strength of our maritime team is in our diversity – diversity of background, of experience, and of thought – which ensures our ability to out-think, outpace, and out-maneuver our adversaries.”



Sgt. Maj. Canley passed away in Bend, Ore. on May 11, 2022, but his legacy will live on through USS John L. Canley, serving as an inspiration to all who follow behind her wake.



“It is imperative that future generations see themselves in our sea services – that they see a man from Caledonia, Arkansas grow up to become a war hero – or a woman from Rochester, New York become the first female Chief of Naval Operations – or an immigrant from Cuba become Secretary of the Navy,” said Secretary Del Toro. “As the world’s problems grow increasingly more complex and stability more uncertain, we need to tap into American’s most precious resource—it’s people—to solve the issues of the future.”

