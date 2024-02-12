'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A few weeks after cadets viewed a special pre-screening of the first episode of “Masters of the Air” mini-series, they listened to a lecture from the author who wrote the book that inspired the show.



Dr. Donald Miller’s book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the War Against Nazi Germany,” is the source material for Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s World War II mini-series. The Apple TV+ series follows U.S. Army Air Forces’ B-17 Flying Fortress crews as they fly missions to targets in Germany in the last two years of World War II.



Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy attend a pre-screening of the first episode of the Apple TV+ mini-series, Masters of the AirCadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy attend a pre-screening of the first episode of the Apple TV+ mini-series, “Masters of the Air” Jan. 24, 2024, in Arnold Hall Theater. The series was inspired by Dr. Donald Miller’s book. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)



Sharing a legacy with a new generation of Airmen

When the other installments in the series, “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” were released in 2001 and 2010, the cadets were infants and young children.



“I grew up a big fan of ‘Band of Brothers’ and was really excited about this series,” said Cadet 1st Class Ryan Moore. “We finally got our own show that’s about our heritage, our origin, and the people who paved the way for us and share that legacy.”



Moore said watching the first episode at Arnold Hall with his fellow cadets was inspiring. The opportunity to “pick the author’s brain” about the air crew experiences gave him even more perspective.



The ‘shoulders of giants’

Moore, a Military and Strategic Studies major, will be headed to pilot training after graduation. He was particularly interested in learning about the Airmen who flew dangerous strategic bombing missions into Nazi Germany and said Miller’s lecture on World War II strategic bombing was fascinating. Moore said he realizes the risks and technology today may be different, but the call to serve remains the same.



“Just learning about the attrition rate that they had was sobering because that’s our heritage,” he said. “That is where we are coming from. We are in the position we are because of what they were willing to do. We stand on the shoulders of giants.”



Dr. Donald Miller guest-lectures at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 9, 2024.Dr. Donald Miller guest-lectures at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 9, 2024. Miller is the author of “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)



A conversation between author and cadet

Cadet 4th Class Carolyn Kimzey said the screening gave her a deeper respect for the sacrifices of the Airmen who flew the bombing missions. During her conversation with Miller, the History major asked Miller about working with Hanks and Spielberg. They also chatted about the importance of the story of the 8th Air Force to be told.



“Dr. Miller believes that the 8th Air Force’s story deserves to be told in detail,” Kimzey said. “Its wider impact on the history of airpower must be known. Dr. Miller’s visit helped us as future warfighters understand the gravity of such an experimental campaign. It used new aircraft, tactics and, eventually, new aircrew on every mission.”



New voices bringing different perspectives

One of the biggest advantages that guest lecturers bring to the Cadet Wing is a fresh perspective and experience, said Lt. Col. Jessica Brown, Department of History director of operations and instructor.



“The Academy has a wonderful group of instructors here teaching our cadets; guest lecturers provide additional insight,” Brown said. “Dr. Miller’s visit was a great treat for our cadets. His expertise provided a perspective that the cadets enjoyed immensely in their understanding of the role that strategic bombing had over Europe from 1943-45.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:14 Story ID: 464203 Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing, by Stephen Roughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.