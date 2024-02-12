Health Promotions Wants to Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

(YOKOSUKA, Japan) – One way to achieve your fitness goals is to visit the U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Health Promotion Department.



Located in the Wellness Center on the 3rd Deck of the James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center, Health Promotion has a number of programs to assess and aid in improving your fitness. According to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Trevor Thompson, Health Promotion’s leading petty officer, the biggest program they offer is the Health Fitness Assessment.



“You come in here and we give you information in regards to proper nutrition and working out based on your goals,” said Thompson. “Your goal could be that you want to stay in standards for the PRT (the Navy’s Physical Readiness Test), or you just want to do a lifestyle change.”



A fitness assessment starts by filling out a form which states your goals and allows the Health Promotion staff to track your progress.



“After that, we get your blood pressure, we weigh you in and we get a breakdown of where your body stands as it is right now,” Thompson said. “After we’re done with the paper work, we send you over to the personal trainer.”



It is mandatory for all to get a fitness assessment prior to getting any specialized, individual fitness training by a personal trainer.



Thompson recommended that once a client has seen a personal trainer and began their customized fitness and nutrition regime, they come back to Health Promotion two weeks later for a fitness check-up.



“Some people come back every two weeks, some come back once on month,” he said. “If they need any additional advice about exercise or nutrition, we also give them advice. Another source that we use the nutritionists at the hospital and (they) can give you more information in regards to nutrition.”



Advice given during the initial fitness assessment with a personal trainer, and follow-ups is free.



According to Thompson, if a client wishes to receive further exercise advice, beyond what they receive during the initial and follow-up assessments, they will have to pay for a personal trainer.



Beginning March 1, the Health Promotion is sponsoring an eight-week Crews into Shape course.



“It’s open to active duty, civilians, as well as family members,” Thompson said. “We take you through proper nutrition and proper exercise, at the same time trying to help you reach your goals that you’re trying to achieve, whether it’s eating better or being more physically fit.”



Other services offered by Health Promotion include Sexual Health, Preventative Health Education, and Tobacco Cessation classes.



Health Promotion is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. The deadline to register for next month’s Crews into Shape course is Feb. 28. For more information about all of their programs or to schedule an assessment, call 243-9776 or email them at: HP@med.navy.mil.



- Paul Long, FLEACT Yokosuka, Public Affairs

