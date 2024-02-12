Letter of Appreciation from Fukushima

Fleet Activities, Yokosuka Public Affairs Office received a call from a Japanese lady named Junko-san, who lives in Fukushima, Feb. 19. She said she is a victim of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami in 2011. She contacted us because she would like to write a letter to express her appreciation to Benjamin and John for their kindness. After March 11 she received a bag of Thomas & Friends from them as humanitarian support supply from Yokosuka U.S Navy base. We told her that it’s hard to find them in Yokosuka base since we have so many people involved in supporting the victims of March 11 at that time. Thus, we requested her to write the letter and send it to us so that we could post it on our Facebook page instead.

Junko-san’s letter:



このお手紙は、東日本大震災の際、福島県の会津地方の避難所で、小さいお子さん用に配って頂いたバッグの中に入っておりました。

This letter (photo attached) was inside the bag we received after the March 11. The bag was provided to small children at an evacuation center in Aizu, in Fukushima.



当時、幼稚園 に通っていた甥っ子は、度々起きる大きな余震の度に、泣いて建物の外に出ていました。

At that time, my nephew who used to go to kindergarten, cried and went outside the building every time we felt an aftershock.



機関車トーマスのバッグの中には、おもちゃや日用品と共に心のこもったお手紙と、Benjamin君とJohn君の可愛いクレヨン画が入っておりました。

The bag of “Thomas and Friends” contained toys, daily supplies, heart-warming letter, and cute crayon drawing by Benjamin and John.



寂しく不安な中、とても心が暖かくなりました。

Those goods made our heart warm while we felt lonely and anxious.



支援物資というと、大人の食料や衣料品がすぐ頭に浮かんでしまいますが、小さなお子さん達へのご配慮にも感謝しております。

In general, humanitarian support goods mean food and clothing for adults. I really appreciate you for your kind consideration to small children.



このお手紙は、ずっととっておきたいと思います。

I would like to keep your letter for the rest of my life.



そして、この度の大震災で、本当に多くのご支援下さった軍人の皆様に心より感謝申し上げます。

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all the military service members and families who provided great support to us during and after the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami.



純子

From Junko

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2014 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 19:42 Story ID: 464157 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Letter of Appreciation from Fukushima, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.