Snow Storm Preparation at FLEACT Yokosuka

According to Japanese meteorologists forecasts, the greater Tokyo/ Kanto Plain storm which landed Feb. 9-10 was the worst blizzard to hit in 45 years, resulting in the early shutdown and closures of offices and various facilities aboard Fleet Activities (FLEACT), Yokosuka, while maintenance crews and residents cleared blocked paths, parking lots and streets.



Preparation for storms are critical; knowing when and where a storm will strike can mean the difference for the safety of your family. It is strongly advised that service members, Department of Defense (DOD) civilians and their families use proper information tools to ensure the correct information is obtained.



Phone numbers for disaster/emergency information in English:



Official command emergency information:



Command’s official webpage: http://www.cnic.navy.mil/Yokosuka/index.htm//

This site has documentation for Noncombatant Evacuations (NEO) and general family preparedness plans listed in the popular links section.



Command’s official Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/cfayokosuka.

Real time/updated community information



TV: AFN; Cable Channel 15; Weather; Cable Channel 16

Radio: AFN/Eagle 810 FM

Yokosuka, Ikego, Negishi



Base Emergency Numbers: Ambulance: 911 (on base) Yokosuka/Ikego: 046-816-0911; Negishi: 045-216-0911 (off base)

Security: 911 (on base); 046-816-0911 (off base)

Public Works Trouble Desk: 115/243-5555 Housing: 115

Off-base:



Yokosuka:



Yokosuka International Association: 046-827-2166

Yokosuka City International Relations Division: 046-822-8138 (Mon-Fri – only)

Yokosuka City Call Center: 046-882-2500.

Yokohama:



Yokohama City Call Center: 045-222-1209

Tokyo:



U.S. Embassy Tokyo: 03-3224-5000

The Tokyo English Life Line (TEL): 03-5774-0992. TELL is a volunteer organization dedicated to helping all foreigners living in Japan.

Online city hall information in English:



Yokosuka:



http://www.city.yokosuka.kanagawa.jp/0140/english/index.html;

Yokosuka City Disaster Prevention Information Mail User Registration: Send an email to:



Bousai-yokosuka@raiden.ktaiwork.jp Wait for the email response and click on the link provided. Follow the prompts and you’ll be registered in the city’s emergency notification system.

Yokohama:



http://www.city.yokohama.lg.jp/lang/en/

Tokyo:



http://www.metro.tokyo.jp/ENGLISH/

Trains/Road Information:



JR East Train (English): http://traininfo.jreast.co.jp/train_info/e/kanto.aspx

Keikyu (Japanese only): http://www.delay.keikyu-group.com/delay/.

(Japanese) http://www.jartic.or.jp/

Other:



American Red Cross: http://www.redcross.org. This site has checklists for earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons and other disasters.

FEMA website: http://www.fema.gov/areyouready

And, as always, look for updates on the CFAY Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cfayokosuka, twitter: https://twitter.com/FLEACT_Yokosuka

