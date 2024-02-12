Camp Lejeune's Own Sgt. Fuerte named NCO of the Year for Marine Corps Installations Command

Photo By Cpl. Zeta Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lina Fuerte, a legal services specialist with the Defense...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Zeta Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lina Fuerte, a legal services specialist with the Defense Services Organization, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, poses for a photo with her Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) award citation on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. Fuerte was recognized as the Marine Corps Installations Command’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023 and was awarded a NAM for her efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Sgt Lina Fuerte, a legal services specialist with the Defense Services Organization, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, was recognized as Marine Corps Installation Command’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023 and awarded a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) during a ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024.



Fuerte, a Georgia native, joined the Marine Corps on Dec. 6, 2020, because she wanted to be part of something bigger than just herself. Less than four years into her career, Fuerte is doing just that. In addition to this award, she was meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant on Feb. 2, 2024.



“I think this award gives the Marines an example of what is possible.” said Fuerte. “I didn’t do any of those things that got me the NAM for the purpose of getting a NAM.” Fuerte added “I love serving my community, mentoring kids, and improving my physical fitness. Those actions, to me, are not out of the ordinary. Those are just things that I wanted to do; I just want to be better than who I was yesterday. I wake up with that mindset of ‘What am I going to do today to be a better version of myself?”



Over the past year Fuerte has supported seven General Courts Martial, 29 Special Courts Martial, four Boards of Inquiry, and 35 Administrative Separation Boards. She has over 400 hours of in-court time and has reviewed and certified over 40 records of trial. In addition to this work, she has acted as the Defense Legal Chief and volunteered to attend the Paralegal Research and Writing course. With her new skills in research and writing, Fuerte was able to free invaluable time for the defense counsel to focus on their clients’ needs and prepare for cases.



When U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Lauren Neal, the senior defense counsel on MCB Camp Lejeune, was asked if anyone is more deserving of the award than Sgt. Fuerte she said, “You know, in my limited experience, there is nobody who embodies what I think of when I think of a Marine more than Sgt. Fuerte. It’s everything from the little things about how much she cares, to how much effort she puts in every task she does. I think she is very worthy and deserving of this award.”



As a collateral duty, Fuerte acts as the section’s command Physical Training Representative. She has supervised and ensured that her section met the Commander’s Annual Training Plan requirements and remained one of the readiest sections in the Battalion.



“She is a Marine that has exceeded expectations regardless of what section we’ve placed her in,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Cavel Bansah, legal services chief of the regional legal services at Camp Lejeune. “She has set an example for the Marines above her and the Marines that she’s leading. She is definitely a Marine that we are happy to have in our ranks.”



When not in uniform she regularly volunteers her time assisting local and military communities. She is a volunteer coach for youth soccer and basketball for Semper Fit and has conducted over 200 hours of volunteer work. Junior Marines in her section often listen to her speak about the value of giving back to the community and someone other than themselves. “I feel like if it wasn’t because of her, I wouldn’t be able to be who I am right now, and I wouldn’t be able to care so much about the Marine Corps,” said Cpl. Ruth PolancoRivera, a legal services specialist with the Installation Trial Office. “She shows up for the Marines, she is always there and will always stick up for you and do what is right.”



Addressing the Marines in attendance, Sgt. Maj. Ryan Gnecco, the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Sergeant Major stated, “I would offer to every single one of you, you have the ability to be this individual any time you want.” Gnecco added, “She goes above and beyond. When you look around and you see your peers and they’re doing ’enough’ that’s not how you get to where Sgt. Fuerte is right now.”



After the ceremony, Fuerte reflected on her enthusiasm for being a Marine.



“I don’t think there’s a day that I wake up that I’m not happy to be a Marine,’ said Fuerte. “Even though we have ups and downs, good days and bad days, at the end of the day I’m proud to be a Marine.”



