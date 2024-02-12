Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamo Wing 2023 annual award winners announced

    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis | The 433rd Airlift Wing’s 2023 Annual Award banquet was officiated by Maj. Diana...... read more read more

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 433rd Airlift Wing's Annual Awards Banquet was a night for members of the "Alamo Wing" to honor their best-of-the-best. More than 200 Citizen Airmen, honorary commanders, friends, family and guests attended the occasion at the Gateway Club, here, Feb. 4.

    The 433rd AW celebrated its 75th anniversary by encouraging the banquet attendees to wear legacy uniforms. Military members were authorized to wear previous uniforms from their past military service.

    Prior to the awards banquet, the Medallion Ceremony kicked off the event with a medal presentation given to all quarterly award winners for the year. Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, along with Chief Master Sgt. Takesha Williams, 433rd Airlift Wing command chief presented the medals.

    Maj. Diana Peña, 433rd Force Support Squadron flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Ty Schmaljohn, 433rd Mission Support Group, staff technician, officiated the ceremony.

    “And now our group commanders will come forward one by one to provide the year in review of their respective groups followed by our wing commander,” said Peña.

    Peña and Schmaljohn introduced each group commander, and each commander highlighted their award nominee’s yearly accomplishments.
    Peña and Schmaljohn introduced the award winners and Col. Gutermuth, along with Chief Williams presented the awards to the winners:

    Airman Category
    Senior Airman Jonathan Tapia, 433rd Maintenance Group

    Noncommissioned Officer Category
    Tech. Sgt. Venus Rich, 433rd Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer Category
    Master Sgt. Joshua Green, 356th Airlift Squadron

    First Sergeant Category
    Master Sgt. Jevon King, 74th Aerial Port Squadron

    Honor Guard/Guardian Category
    Senior Airman Raymond Santellana, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer Category
    Capt. Donald Ahlin, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Field Grade Officer Category
    Lt. Col. Brandy Ramos, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron

    Civilian Category I
    Ms. Siomara Garcia, 433rd Mission Support Group

    Civilian Category II
    Mr. Stanley Johnson, 433rd Maintenance Group

    Alamo Wing Combat Readiness Spirit Award
    433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    “The event went off well, it was a lot of fun and I want to thank you all for coming,” said Col. Gutermuth in closing remarks. “Chief Williams and Chief Hamilton worked hard and tirelessly to make this event happen. They had support from PA, the first sergeants, the workers of the facility, and I wanted to thank all of you for being a part of this.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 14:32
    Story ID: 464128
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing 2023 annual award winners announced, by TSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    433rd 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet
    433rd Airlift Wing 2023 Annual Award Banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Award Banquet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT