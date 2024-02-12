Alamo Wing 2023 annual award winners announced

The 433rd Airlift Wing's Annual Awards Banquet was a night for members of the "Alamo Wing" to honor their best-of-the-best. More than 200 Citizen Airmen, honorary commanders, friends, family and guests attended the occasion at the Gateway Club, here, Feb. 4.



The 433rd AW celebrated its 75th anniversary by encouraging the banquet attendees to wear legacy uniforms. Military members were authorized to wear previous uniforms from their past military service.



Prior to the awards banquet, the Medallion Ceremony kicked off the event with a medal presentation given to all quarterly award winners for the year. Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, along with Chief Master Sgt. Takesha Williams, 433rd Airlift Wing command chief presented the medals.



Maj. Diana Peña, 433rd Force Support Squadron flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Ty Schmaljohn, 433rd Mission Support Group, staff technician, officiated the ceremony.



“And now our group commanders will come forward one by one to provide the year in review of their respective groups followed by our wing commander,” said Peña.



Peña and Schmaljohn introduced each group commander, and each commander highlighted their award nominee’s yearly accomplishments.

Peña and Schmaljohn introduced the award winners and Col. Gutermuth, along with Chief Williams presented the awards to the winners:



Airman Category

Senior Airman Jonathan Tapia, 433rd Maintenance Group



Noncommissioned Officer Category

Tech. Sgt. Venus Rich, 433rd Security Forces Squadron



Senior Noncommissioned Officer Category

Master Sgt. Joshua Green, 356th Airlift Squadron



First Sergeant Category

Master Sgt. Jevon King, 74th Aerial Port Squadron



Honor Guard/Guardian Category

Senior Airman Raymond Santellana, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Company Grade Officer Category

Capt. Donald Ahlin, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron



Field Grade Officer Category

Lt. Col. Brandy Ramos, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron



Civilian Category I

Ms. Siomara Garcia, 433rd Mission Support Group



Civilian Category II

Mr. Stanley Johnson, 433rd Maintenance Group



Alamo Wing Combat Readiness Spirit Award

433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron



“The event went off well, it was a lot of fun and I want to thank you all for coming,” said Col. Gutermuth in closing remarks. “Chief Williams and Chief Hamilton worked hard and tirelessly to make this event happen. They had support from PA, the first sergeants, the workers of the facility, and I wanted to thank all of you for being a part of this.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 14:32 Story ID: 464128 Location: TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alamo Wing 2023 annual award winners announced, by TSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.