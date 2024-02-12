Setting Sail Towards Victory

PACIFIC OCEAN — The Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) successfully concluded its Group Sail, with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3,

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16 marking a significant milestone for Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

Group Sail offers a distinctive training experience that fosters collaboration within the strike group, allowing Sailors to tackle intricate challenges and refine their tactical skills in preparation for future deployments.

“Group Sail is a building block one of the pillars needed for us to start integrating as a team, including our air wing, DESRON-21 and CSG-3 as we move through advanced phase and onto the integration phase,” said Cmdr. Andrew Crouse, Abraham Lincoln’s operations officer. “The training is mentored and assessed by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15 as we begin more advanced phase of training.”

Crouse is responsible for overseeing the coordination, scheduling and execution of all training operations for Abraham Lincoln and facilitating the integration of air wing, DESRON-21 and CSG-3.

“We faced weather challenges most of the underway,” said Crouse. “However, the team overcomes these challenges by having a solid plan, being adaptable, flexing to our backup plans, keeping a positive attitude, knowing that everyone is trying to do their best to work towards a common goal and staying resilient.”

Group Sail serves as a vital role in preparing the strike group for the advanced phase of training.

“Group Sail is the first opportunity for all individual units within the strike group to come together for integrated training,” said Lt. Cmdr. Robert Hopkins, a Group Sail assessor aboard Abraham Lincoln. “The main goal is to improve planning processes across all warfare areas in preparation for more advanced operations.”

As an assessor, Hopkins oversees the effective and safe functioning of the strike group while sticking to a dynamic schedule.

“We track if aircraft and ships are in position to start events on time,” said Hopkins. “It is to the utmost importance that CSG-3 works together as a team.”

As Abraham Lincoln wraps up Group Sail and moves to the next phase, it is important to note a few things. While grades will be assigned across all mission areas, the ultimate goal remains constant: to continue integrating and training to build more advanced warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. Not only is it crucial for the ship to work well together, but also for each individual Sailor to perform their job effectively.

“I’m excited for each Sailor to focus on improving and getting better every day, both personally and professionally, no matter what your job is,” said Crouse. “It’s important to gain experience and build resiliency while grooming our systems and processes.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 12:34 Story ID: 464120 Location: CA, US