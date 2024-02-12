PACIFIC OCEAN — Throughout its history, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 has always been on the cutting edge of Naval and Marine Corps Aviation. As the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) readies itself for an upcoming deployment, VMFA-314 heeds the call once more, and under the cover of night, the “Black Knights” return.

“When our squadron is operating near an adversary, the enemy has no choice but to take notice,” said Maj. Matteo “Ozzy” Occhipinti, a pilot with the Black Knights. “Our mission is to utilize advanced aircraft and tactics to lend lethal support to our Nation’s operations and force projection.”

Originally commissioned as the “Bob’s Cats” of Marine Fighter Squadron (VMF) 314, the squadron has engaged in every major war since World War II, to include the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and the Global War on Terror. Along the way, they have accomplished a number of firsts for the Marine Corps.

“When it comes to a Marine squadron deploying with a new aircraft, VMFA-314 has always been the first,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey “Wiki” Davis, commanding officer of the squadron. “We were the first in the Marine Corps to fly the F-4 Phantom, the F-18 Hornet and the F-35C Lightning II, and the first Marine squadron to bring those aircraft onto ships.”

In the present day, the squadron is still pushing the envelope. Being the first in flight on a new airframe is never easy, and few people understand the grit, determination and technical skill it takes more than the Marines of VMFA-314.

“When you begin your training and then deployment cycle on a new airframe, you can expect some difficulties,” said Occhipinti. “One thing our squadron has worked very hard to improve upon is our familiarity with the relatively new aircraft, both as pilots and as maintainers. That, combined with the high operational tempo of the workup cycles we’ve experienced, has been challenging.”

Sgt. Jackson Barret, from Dallas, has firsthand knowledge of the intensive maintenance periods and rigorous testing undertaken by the squadron. As an aviation powerplant specialist and a plane captain, he’s experienced everything from the squadron’s first carrier deployment with the F-35C to the preparations during the workup cycle.

“My main role as a powerline technician is to ensure that maintenance is performed safely and efficiently,” said Barret. “I’ve been with the squadron since 2019, and I’ve seen how the demand for our capabilities has made our team come closer together. Being one of three F-35C squadrons in the Navy and Marine Corps team means that we’re heavily relied upon to demonstrate our ability.”

No stranger to tough times learning new systems, the squadron is yet again embracing new technology to bring new levels of combat effectiveness to the strike group.

“We’ve got a lot of younger pilots in our squadron, and like us, this plane is a part of a new generation,” said Capt. Christian “Dory” Scroggs, a pilot with the squadron. “One of the major upgrades over previous airframes is the way that the pilot and aircraft communicate. Lockheed-Martin calls the new system ‘sensor fusion.’ Traditionally, aircraft were outfitted with sensors in an a-la-carte fashion. An aircraft might have a dedicated infrared sensor and separately, an advanced radar and possibly some other developmental electronic warning systems. The difference with the F-35C is that all of these sensors are fused in a way that makes the most important information more readily digestible for the pilot.”

Though system integration alone is a massive upgrade compared to older aircraft, it isn’t the only thing that makes the F-35C groundbreaking. As part of the new fifth generation of combat aircraft, it incorporates advanced stealth technology.

“The F-35C brings an unprecedented level of stealth to our combat operations,” said Occhipinti. “It allows you to enter into an adversary’s airspace with little concern for your radar signature. That, combined with sensor integration, are the two largest factors as to why the F-35C is a fifth-generation platform. To put it simply, we can see our adversaries from far greater distances than they can see us, meaning we can strike and disappear before they even know what hit them.”

While the F-35C is a deadly system, it takes a team of people to maintain, test and operate.

“The F-35C is a crew-served weapon,” said Occhipinti. “I’m a pilot, but without the Marines on the ground running checks and performing maintenance, we couldn’t do anything. They are absolutely the base of the combat power of the squadron.”

Just as enlisted Marines and pilots come together to make a lethal combat team, VMFA-314 and ABECSG combine to form a whole that is greater than the sum of their parts.

“I enjoy the fact that we’re a Marine fighter attack squadron, on a Navy ship, alongside Navy squadrons and Sailors,” said Scroggs. “Watching the Marines and Sailors interact and help each other accomplish the shared mission we undertake is very rewarding. You get to see their hard work pay off every time a jet launches and recovers.”

