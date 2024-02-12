NAMTS Submarine-Specific NECs Approved

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 16, 2024) -The Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) program has trained surface Sailors in engineering rates since 2010. Although submariners have had the opportunity to participate in the program, the training has not always translated to the uniqueness of working on a submarine.



Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (NRMC) and Valkyrie Enterprises worked together to develop submarine-specific Job Qualification Requirements (JQR) that focus on components and systems specific to the needs of the submarine fleet.



“The NAMTS program gives us the opportunity to become operators again instead of just log takers,” said Machinist Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Ronald Jumbelick, who is currently enrolled in the NAMTS Submarine Hydraulic Repair program. “It allows us to maintain strategic deterrence vice relying solely on maintenance facilities. In an emergency we will have the ability to repair equipment when needed, potentially saving the Navy millions of dollars.”



TRFB provides excellent training opportunities for their Sailors by sharpening their skills, which are necessary to perform arduous production work and keep our most valuable strategic assets ready. Although the process was in place, previously, there was not an approved Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) code to document Sailors’ achievements until recently.



The NEC codes are now approved and ready to be awarded to Sailors who successfully complete the NAMTS program, giving them tangible evidence of the training and skills they have received. The submarine-specific skills include refrigeration repair, hydraulic repair, valve repair, and pump repair.

Since the development of the submarine JQRs, four TRFB sailors have completed the program. Currently, four additional TRFB Sailors are enrolled:

• Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Ronald Jumbelick is on track to be the first Sailor to complete the Submarine Auxiliary Hydraulic Repair NAMTS program in the Navy.

• Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Michael Bristow is currently enrolled in the NAMTS Core Fundamentals JQR and will move to a submarine skill upon completion.

• Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Saul Ramirez is enrolled in Submarine Auxiliary Refrigeration.

• Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 1st Class John Neice is enrolled in the Submarine Auxiliary Valve repair program.



TRFB has much to offer, from the expertise of repairing submarines to providing outstanding training for Sailors. The implementation of submarine-specific NAMTS JQRs and the approval of the NECs ensure that the knowledge and experience Sailors gain during their tenure at TRFB will be beneficial to both the Sailors and the submarine fleet for years to come.



The NAMTS program was established in 1996 by the CNO to improve battlegroup organic maintenance capability and material self-sufficiency. Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) trains Sailors through the NAMTS program by utilizing I-Level hands-on maintenance production to “forge maintenance warriors,” who are competent and confident in their ability to own, maintain and operate their shipboard equipment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 12:56 Story ID: 464117 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMTS Submarine-Specific NECs Approved, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.