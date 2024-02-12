Maneuver Center of Excellence hosts 2024 elite military competitions

Photo By Meghan Kirby | Fort Moore, Ga. – Soldiers with the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade demonstrate...... read more read more Photo By Meghan Kirby | Fort Moore, Ga. – Soldiers with the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade demonstrate the Malvesti Obstacle Course, rope climb, Feb. 7, 2024, at Camp Rogers. The Maneuver Center of Excellence will host the 2024 Infantry Week competition Apr. 5-15 at Fort Moore, Georgia. Infantry Week showcases the continuous transformation of U.S. military combat-ready forces and service members' competitive edge, testing skills, physical and mental toughness and teamwork in a series of grueling events. see less | View Image Page

Witness the ultimate test of strength, endurance, and skill during the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s Infantry Week April 5-14, culminating with the 40th annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition. Competitors from the U.S. Army, sister branches, and partner nations will showcase their lethality and expertise while competing in a series of combat-readiness events.



In keeping with the installation’s namesake, Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, highly skilled and disciplined teams come to Infantry Week prepared to fight and win recognizing the importance physical exercise plays in improving mental acuity.



“This week provides us an opportunity to recognize both the superior physical fitness as well as the technical and tactical expertise of the Infantry,” said Brig. Gen. Monte L. Rone, U.S. Army Infantry School commandant.



“Our events inspire competitiveness and excellence within the Infantry community, share best practices across the force, and contribute to the esprit de corps across the Infantry and the Army,” Rone said.



Infantry Week kicks off with the International Best Mortar Competition April 5-11. To earn the “Best Mortar” title, teams must demonstrate their technical and tactical skills and proficiency, employing, 60-, 81-, and 120-mm indirect fire mortar weapon systems. Competitors will display their physical readiness, weapon expertise, land and obstacle course navigation, and more. This year, spectators will be able to see how Indirect Fire Infantry Soldiers operate during a Mortars in Action demonstration at Red Cloud Range April 11.



The International Sniper Competition continues this year April 5-11, seeking to identify the best sniper team among U.S. and partner nation teams. This competition tests each team’s physical, mental, and tactical skills through events focused on long-range marksmanship, observation, reconnaissance and reporting skills, and concealment and stealth movement. Despite competing against each other, the competition provides participants the opportunity to share best practices and skills within their sniper communities.



The 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship runs April 8-14. This championship measures competitors’ confidence, resiliency, and responsiveness to close quarters threats. The Lacerda Cup awards individuals and teams who best display their mastery of combatives skills. U.S. Soldiers need to be technically and tactically trained beyond their weapon system when force-on-force goes hand-to-hand. The Lacerda Cup showcases Soldiers’ spirit to finish the fight.



The Best Ranger Competition closes out the competition week, April 12-15. Best Ranger tests the skills of Ranger-qualified participants, challenging their mental and physical capabilities over the course of three action-packed days.



On April 13, two of the competitions will make their way into Columbus, Ga. Best Ranger competitors will compete at A.J. McClung Stadium for a series of round robin ranger tasks, then run to the Chattahoochee River Walk, demonstrating a zipline and tactical water movement before moving by aircraft to their night stakes events. The Columbus Ice rink will host the final individual bouts of the Lacerda Cup combatives tournament. All spectators are invited to attend Infantry Week events for the competitions both on Fort Moore, Ga., and in Columbus.



From Army static displays and interactive exhibits, to witnessing the intense competitions, the area around the Columbus Civic Center and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium will host a variety of activities and entertainment options for spectators. In addition to Infantry Week activities, there will be a youth fitness competition, high school wrestling tournament, food trucks, and live music from local bands throughout the day.



Infantry Week brings together the Army’s best trained and highly skilled Soldiers and provides an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and expertise within their career field. Building cohesive teams ensures the Army remains ready to defeat any adversary, whenever called, under any conditions.