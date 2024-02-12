OSI Special Agents, Polish police take on digital crime

LODZ, Poland – During a two-day mission, the Office of Special Investigations met with Polish police officers for a digital forensic research information exchange in Łódź, Poland, Jan. 24-25, where they shared best practices and strategies for combating cybercrime.



The event featured security briefings provided to OSI personnel stationed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, roughly 20-miles away in Łask, and covered a wide spectrum of security-related topics.



“The most rewarding part for me was watching it all come together,” said Special Agent Jade Kessler, OSI Det. 542 senior enlisted leader. “This was the first time we’d ever done something of this caliber and our counterparts were excited about the opportunity to share and learn.”



The meeting was also attended by officers of the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime and the Military Police Department in Łask.



The two-day knowledge exchange began with representatives from OSI, who discussed the activities carried out in the field of digital forensic research. They also shared examples of case studies.



In addition, OSI Special Agents presented the technical innovations they use as part of their activities. After the lectures, there was time for discussion and exchange of experiences.



“We learned what resources are available to us should we need local police support,” Kessler said. “They gave us a tour of their forensic laboratory and demonstrated several advanced forensic techniques.”



“It’s good to know we have these tools readily available should we need them and further proves the support Poland is ready and able to provide to protect our DoD members in Poland,” Kessler added.



The second day of the exchange was the time when police officers from the criminal units of the Provincial Police Headquarters discussed the methods of detection activities, which in turn lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.



“Events like these demonstrate where our agencies can work together to streamline our bilateral missions,” Kessler said. “We have a mutual interest [in Poland], and I think information sharing is one of the keys to maintaining that relationship with one another.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 09:59 Story ID: 464099 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OSI Special Agents, Polish police take on digital crime, by Thomas Brading, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.