The site hosts the official advanced Joint Warfighting Concept (JWC) course. This course provides an understanding of the JWC to prepare for an evolving method of warfare against a peer adversary, and to advance its advocacy as the basis for our readiness to defend the nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 06:43 Story ID: 464076 Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JKO - Joint Knowledge Online, by SCPO William Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.